BIOHAZARD's EVAN SEINFELD: Why I Moved To Tulum, Mexico Four Years Ago

During an appearance on Dean Delray's "Let There Be Talk" podcast, Evan Seinfeld — founding member, frontman and bassist of the hardcore/metal powerhouse BIOHAZARD — spoke about his decision to move to Tulum, Mexico four years ago after living in Los Angeles for a long time. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I had a complete life transformation, bro. I was living in L.A. in 2021. Hadn't talked to anybody in BIOHAZARD in 10 years. I owned a platform that I built before the pandemic that was the first premium social network, and it was actually the main competitor of OnlyFans. We processed tens of millions of dollars, or more, for several years. And then OnlyFans blew up and our business took a dive. I was depressed. I was going through my third divorce. I was having terrible anxiety attacks. It culminated with — I was having trouble sleeping. I don't know if you've ever had a long period of time with trouble sleeping, but, fuck, man, it was a mindfuck. And my son, who's now 30 and BIOHAZARD's road manager and tour assistant and social media manager and background singer and stage setup guy and in charge of the gear and the sampler and the guy with 300 hats, who happens to be my best friend, who's always been a very respectful kid; he's never talked back to me. He's 30. He respects his father. I'm a good father. I put a lot of time and attention into being a dad. And he sat me down and he goes, 'Dad, you go down to Tulum all the time and you always seem happy. And when you come back to L.A., you're like a pissed off guy. You're like a dick to people. And I don't know if you notice this, but you fight with everybody. Your whole life is combative. Maybe you would benefit from getting the fuck out of L.A. and moving to Tulum.' I don't think it took me three seconds to go, 'Okay.' Right on the heels of that, I sold the company. My best friend got cancer. He was an actor on 'Oz', Granville Adams. Rest in peace. And I sat with him while he died. It was really heavy, man. And it made me take a long look at what life's about and what was important to me. And I moved down here with a laptop, a bass guitar and a little bag of clothes. And I said, 'I'm gonna figure out how to reinvent yourself when you've got no gas in the tank. And I'm gonna use what I learned from AA about how men interact really openly and honestly with each other in a closed container.' And I started a men's circle down here called Mantorship, and I just finished writing my book, which is a guide for men on how to tap into your truth, your purpose, your passion, build your confidence and live the life you really want."

Evan continued: "I was living completely in my ego in Los Angeles, and I had to shed my skin. And it took me a long time. And man, I'm an imperfect human. I've become a very spiritual, mindful person. I practice yoga religiously. I meditate, I say affirmations. I journal. I help other people… And the more time I spend outside of the U.S., when I come home [to the U.S.], it's just a big toxic discussion about, 'Hey, do you agree with my ideas? 'Cause if you do, we can talk bad about other people. And if you don't, well, then fuck you. I hate you, 'cause I'm a fascist.' I'm, like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa. I don't wanna know about… I don't care what side you are on.' And that's funny, because it's what the [new BIOHAZARD] album is about. 'Divided We Fall', which it's the counteract of 'United We Stand', but instead of focusing on our similarities, the human race is focused on our differences."

BIOHAZARD first studio album in over a decade, "Divided We Fall", came out on October 17 via BLKIIBLK. The recording sessions for the LP took place at Shorefire Recording Studios in Long Branch, New Jersey and The Hydeaway in Van Nuys, California, with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.

BIOHAZARD has just teamed up with the American hip-hop group ONYX for a North American tour this fall.

Photo credit: Istvan Bruggen