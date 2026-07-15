BLACK FLAG Celebrates 50 Years With Summer/Fall 2026 U.S. Tour

Legendary American punk band BLACK FLAG will launch an extensive U.S. tour on September 3, 2026, at the Belly Up in Aspen, Colorado, concluding on November 1, 2026, at the House of Blues in Houston, Texas.

The tour spans more than 45 cities nationwide, with stops across the Mountain West, Midwest, East Coast, Southeast, Southwest, and California.

Founding BLACK FLAG guitarist Greg Ginn is joined in the band's current lineup by Max Zanelly on lead vocals, David Rodriguez on bass and Bryce Weston on drums.

Following recent U.S. and European touring, BLACK FLAG returns with a revitalized lineup and a set drawing from its influential catalog. The tour offers both longtime fans and new audiences the chance to experience the band live in intimate club and theater settings.

Additional performances are planned for January and April 2027, including dates in California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and other markets.

Tickets and further information are available through individual venues and BLACK FLAG's official channels.

BLACK FLAG 2026 U.S. tour dates:

Sep. 03 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO

Sep. 04 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO

Sep. 05 - Fox Theater - Boulder, CO

Sep. 06 - Aces High Saloon - Salt Lake City, UT

Sep. 08 - Shrine Social Club - Boise, ID

Sep. 09 - Covellite Theatre - Butte, MT

Sep. 10 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

Sep. 11 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

Sep. 13 - The Aquarium - Fargo, ND

Sep. 14 - Big’s Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

Sep. 15 - The Regency Live - Springfield, MO

Sep. 16 - Recordbar - Kansas City, MO

Sep. 18 - The Venue - Cadillac, MI

Sep. 19 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

Sep. 20 - Mercury Music Lounge - Lakewood, OH

Sep. 22 - Yeti Music Café - Sutton, WV

Sep. 23 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

Sep. 24 - Electric City - Buffalo, NY

Sep. 25 - Putnam Place - Saratoga Springs, NY

Sep. 26 - Ritz Theatre - Scranton, PA

Sep. 27 - Nikki Lopez - Philadelphia, PA

Sep. 29 - Ember Music Hall - Richmond, VA

Sep. 30 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

Oct. 01 - Hub City Vinyl - Hagerstown, MD

Oct. 02 - 40 Watt - Athens, GA

Oct. 03 - Open Chord - Knoxville, TN

Oct. 04 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

Oct. 06 - Thc Live - Jacksonville, FL

Oct. 07 - Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

Oct. 08 - West End Trading Co. - Sanford, FL

Oct. 09 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

Oct. 11 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

Oct. 12 - The Liberty - Roswell, NM

Oct. 13 - Sister - Albuquerque, NM

Oct. 14 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

Oct. 16 - Deepend Live - Redondo Beach, CA

Oct. 18 - The Pour House - Paso Robles, CA

Oct. 21 - Tioga Brewery District - Fresno, CA

Oct. 22 - Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, CA

Oct. 23 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA

Oct. 24 - Napa Music Hall - Napa, CA

Oct. 25 - Cornerstone Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

Oct. 29 - Cooters Bar - Eagle Pass, TX

Oct. 30 - Espee - San Antonio, TX

Oct. 31 - Am/Fm - Dallas, TX

Nov. 01 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

All tour dates are subject to change.

Additional 2027 tour dates have also been announced.

In a November 2025 interview with The New York Times, Ginn revealed how the new BLACK FLAG lineup came together. He said that he "was open to anybody" as his new bandmates, "and I got a lot of responses, but I think when people hear us play, they'll realize that they're just the best people to do it, music-wise." He went on to say that he is "not on the social medias," adding, "I mainly listen to people that come to our shows, and I care about what they think. Because there's always somebody in their mom's basement on a keyboard that knows how to run the world."

According to Ginn, he asked Zanelly to join after seeing her singing along in the front row of a previous BLACK FLAG show. "She was the only person I could imagine doing it," he said.

Zannelly told The New York Times that she had never been in a band before.

"I was just like, 'Okay, [expletive] it.' Like, when is an opportunity like this going to come in my life ever again?" she said.

"The first day at practice, I was, like, 'Yo, I've never screamed into a mic before,'" she added. "I remember driving home from my waitressing job and losing my voice in the car because I would be screaming the BLACK FLAG songs."

Regarding the young ages of his new bandmates, Ginn pointed out, "Robert Plant was 19 when LED ZEPPELIN started. On the other hand, there's a prolonged adolescence with a lot of people into their 20s and 30s. So I know it's a different time, but I think it's more dependent on the person."

BLACK FLAG formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, California, and made music from 1978 until the mid-1980s with several singers, including Keith Morris, Ron Reyes, Dez Cadena and Henry Rollins. BLACK FLAG has been called the first American hardcore band.

BLACK FLAG's 2024 lineup consisted of Ginn, singer Mike Vallely, who first appeared with the band as a guest in 2003 and became BLACK FLAG's fifth vocalist in 2014, and a rhythm section of Harley Duggan and Charles Wiley (both from Seattle band DARKHORSE RISING). Vallely played his last show with BLACK FLAG in January 2025.

In 2013, Ginn sued his former BLACK FLAG bandmates Keith Morris, Dez Cadena, Chuck Dukowski and Bill Stevenson for touring as FLAG, which he claimed constituted a violation of trademarks to the name and logo. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ginn claimed that use of the band's logo, consisting of four uneven black bars simulating a waving flag, was an infringement and that FLAG was "a colorable imitation" that was "likely to cause confusion, mistake or deception among consumers." In April 2014, the parties informed the court of a settlement. "FLAG gets to be FLAG, and BLACK FLAG as it is presently known continues to be BLACK FLAG," attorney Evan Cohen, who represented Ginn, told Billboard.

Photo courtesy of SST Records