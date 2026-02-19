BON SCOTT Estate Announces Robust Event And Merchandising Plan To Celebrate AC/DC Legend's 80th Birthday

Bon Scott (1946-1980),the legendary singer and lyricist for AC/DC, FRATERNITY and THE VALENTINES, remains one of the great frontmen in rock and roll history. His indelible shriek and poetic turns of phrase, along with his playful grin and attitude are synonymous with the lifestyle he led until his untimely death in 1980.

Today, the Bon Scott estate and its exclusive licensing/merchandising partner Perryscope Productions have announced a robust event and merchandising plan to celebrate what would have been the rock and roll icon's 80th birthday: July 9, 2026.

Limited-Edition Collectibles

In tribute to one of the greatest voices of all time, German studio specialist Neumann is partnering with the Bon Scott estate on a limited-edition signature product to be released on Bon's 80th birthday.

The Perth Mint, following up on the 2024 sold-out 1oz silver proof coin, will issue limited collector's edition 1oz silver and 1oz gold bars bearing Bon's name and likeness.

Reg Mombassa, the legendary graphic artist (as well as founding member of fellow Australian rock icons MENTAL AS ANYTHING) has designed an exclusive artwork to commemorate the birthday that will be available on posters, t-shirts, and more.

Knucklebonz, the leaders in collectible rock and roll statues, will issue their third Bon Scott edition in 2026, based on iconic images from the 1978 "Powerage" tour. This follows the sold-out 1979 "Highway To Hell" edition and the 1976 "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock N Roll)" statue (complete with bagpipes!).

Apparel Collaborations

Although Bon was often spotted performing sans shirts, various apparel partnerships have been embraced by fans to display their love for the iconic frontman. Dixxon Flannel Co. will launch the second limited-edition Bon Scott shirt in "Heritage" Tartan, following the 2025 "Touring" Tartan shirt. Copa Football Jerseys will launch a collectible "Bon 80" football jersey, also in Heritage Tartan. Both products are based on the officially registered Bon Scott tartans created in partnership with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers of Edinburgh, Scotland who offer official Bon Scott tartan kilts, vests and accessories.

There will also be a wide range of brand-new Bon 80 t-shirt designs and more limited-edition items in the Perryscope official online store and the Australia-based store from Merch Jungle.

YouTube Channel

The Bon Scott estate has struck a deal with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) to provide Bon Scott video content to his official YouTube channel. This follows the ABC's highly rated 2023 episode of "Australian Story", introduced by Brian Johnson, and featuring the only interview ever given by Bon's brother Derek Scott.

Additionally, the YouTube channel will post exclusive interviews with Bon's friends, peers and admirers like Rick Springfield, Bruce Howe (FRATERNITY),Sammy Hagar and Scott Ian (ANTHRAX) who have all recently sat on camera to discuss their memories and why Bon remains a touchstone 46 years after his passing.

Tribute Events

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, Bonfest The International Bon Scott Rock Festival will take place in Kirriemuir, Scotland on May 1-3, 2026. The sold-out festival presented by Kirriemuir youth charity DD8 Music has an amazing lineup of rock and roll bands and AC/DC tribute acts, ensuring a weekend to properly celebrate Bon's 80th. 2026 guests include U.K. rock legends REEF and former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade. There will also be a bespoke pop-up Bon Scott merch store at the site of the original Scott family bakery at 19 Bank Street in Kirriemuir.

Bon's 80th birthday will be celebrated with the third annual Bon's Birthday Bash in New York City on Monday, July 6. Past celebrations have included guest vocal performances by Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR),Jimmy Kunes (CACTUS, HUMBLE PIE),Peter Shaw (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA),Tony Award winner Lena Hall ("Hedwig And The Angry Inch) and many more of New York City's finest singers.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum will host a one-night-only theatrical screening of the classic concert film "Let There Be Rock: The Movie". This will accompany a special limited Bon Scott memorabilia display, celebrating his career.

Enduring Music

46 years after his passing, the music that Bon helped create with AC/DC remains of the utmost cultural relevance. Recent high-profile sync licensing featuring Bon's voice include the 2025 Tom Holland-starring Lego short film "Never Stop Playing" that features "T.N.T." and the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Australian TV spot that playfully recast "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock N Roll" as the long-running Aussie in-joke "It's A Long Way To The Shop (If You Want A Sausage Roll)".

AC/DC meanwhile continues their massively successful "PWR/UP" tour through South and North America in 2026. The band's current setlist has included eleven songs written by Angus Young/Malcolm Young/Bon Scott (out of twenty-one) performed to stadiums all over the world:

* "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

* "Shot Down In Flames"

* "Highway To Hell"

* "Sin City"

* "Jailbreak"

* "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

* "High Voltage"

* "Riff Raff"

* "Whole Lotta Rosie"

* "Let There Be Rock"

* "T.N.T."

This follows the band's Australia tour that featured several Bon-related events like the city of Melbourne's world-record bagpipe ensemble playing tribute to the original promo video clip of "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock N Roll)".

Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott was born in Forfar, Scotland on July 9, 1946. He spent his childhood in nearby Kirriemuir, Scotland where the Scott family had a bakery, until 1952 when the family emigrated to Australia. Bon's earliest music experience was in the FREMANTLE PIPE BAND, playing the drums. In primary school he adopted the nickname "Bon" as a reference to Bonnie Scotland, and also because there was another Ronald in the class. His first band THE SPEKTORS, later THE VALENTINES, played mostly popular cover songs of the day with Bon sharing vocal duties with Vince Lovegrove. After THE VALENTINES disbanded, Bon joined FRATERNITY, a progressive-rock band that won Go-Set magazine's "Next Big Band" award, appeared on national TV and toured the U.K., eventually sharing a 1973 bill with GEORDIE, featuring Brian Johnson.

After leaving FRATERNITY and suffering some personal setbacks, Bon was hired as the singer in up-and-coming Sydney band AC/DC. He immediately injected the swagger, voice and lyrics that the band was searching for and history was made over the course of six years and six studio albums (1974-1979). On February 19, 1980, Bon was found dead in a car outside of his home in London.

In 2003, he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of AC/DC and in 2004 Classic Rock magazine named Bon the number one frontman of all time, beating out fellow luminaries like Freddie Mercury, Mick Jagger and Robert Plant.

Several landmarks have been established in the 21st century to honor Bon's music and legacy, including statues in Kirriemuir, Scotland and Fremantle, Western Australia, that are natural gathering spots for fans to pay their respects.

Testimonials

Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST): "Bon's attitude demeanour and front man swagger gave him the Everyman persona that the world loved him for. His voice look and on stage character drew us all in - there's an unmatched uniqueness that solidifies Bon's legendary status in rock and roll....."

Scott Ian (ANTHRAX): "I feel like Bon's lyrics were way more punk in that they were just more realistic. You could read the lyrics to 'It's A Long Way To The Top' or 'Rock And Roll Singer', there's no whiff of cheese anywhere. In the hands of other singers probably would have been terrible. He's telling you a story in a way that's just so relatable and so real life. And just hardcore, you know, real, there's no fluff, there's no bullshit. The way he could turn a phrase, also then keeps you interested as well, because it just doesn't feel like I'm reading a generic story about some guy that wanted to be in a band."

Sammy Hagar: "I was a Bon Scott fan. I mean, when I first heard his voice, I said, as a singer this guy's cool. I like the way he sings, he's giving it all. He was always on the edge of his voice cracking. Just one more step and he would lose it. You know? It's like a car driver on the edge in a race and just, almost lose it at every turn. And that's how you win a race. So, I really liked that about him. Finally in '76 or '77, shortly after the MONTROSE thing, I was on a show with AC/DC, a little 2000-seat theater or something, and I was opening and I was really excited about that. He was really animated. And, I watched the whole show. I just loved him. I loved his demeanor. Bon was the kind of person that every guy in rock and roll loves. He's just the coolest guy."

Rick Springfield: "Bon and I were kind of in competing bands back in the late '60s [ZOOT and THE VALENTINES]. The biggest difference was, well, they had Bon, but he didn't sing much, which is kind of like having Paul McCartney in the band and using keyboard bass. No one knew he had a voice like that. And if you've seen 'Knick Knack Paddywhack' on YouTube by THE VALENTINES, you'll understand how frustrated he must have been. But he was great. He's up there smiling like this is the greatest thing he's ever done. I wasn't aware how much of the FRATERNITY stuff he was writing. It was, kind of me going, oh, that's interesting. But there was no doubt that it was full conviction when he started singing with AC/DC and writing on what he was writing. Bon woke up and became truly what bond was meant to be, which is, you know, that voice guy. You just you can't get past it."

Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH): "Bon was one of my heroes. His pants didn't fit, but for me he remains one of the bad-assed-est — if 'bad-assed-est' is a word! — frontmen that there has ever been."

Lars Ulrich (METALLICA): "Bon Scott was the coolest singer ever — the vocal delivery, the tongue-in-cheek double entendres and the magnetic personality. Those early AC/DC records — 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap', 'Let There Be Rock', 'Powerage', 'Highway To Hell' — are just fucking timeless."

Rick Nielsen (CHEAP TRICK): "Bon was a pirate. He had the snarl, he had the attitude, he had the tough-guy appearance, but he had a wink in his eye too. I was the first person to ever take Bon out for Mexican food. He'd never tried it before. I remember he had tacos and Scotch. The same day that Bon died, there was a fire at the house I'd bought that Angus and Malcolm came to. The house burnt down, but I cared more about Bon than the building."

Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE): "Watching all those early videos like 'Jailbreak' and stuff, it's the best. I mean, AC/DC have got to be in my top one and a half favorite bands of all-time... Bon Scott could sing about rock 'n' roll, which is a hard thing to do too and take seriously."