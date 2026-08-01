BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE Releases 'Don't Run' Single From Upcoming 'Inanimate' Album

Melodic alternative metal band BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE has released a new single, "Don't Run", via TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group. The track serves as the second single — following "Meant To Be", which came out in April — from BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE's upcoming full-length album "Inanimate", due out later this year.

BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE comments: "'Don't Run' was the first song written with new drummer BC Vaught. We didn't write anything for the first year and a half after to give us time to meld together. The song carries the nu metal torch from the early 2000's with a perfect blend of melody, groove and aggression. It has a rawness that is absent in today's music."

The single was produced by Chris Collier alongside the members of BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE and was mixed and mastered by Collier. The release marks the beginning of a new chapter for BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE as they build momentum toward the full album launch.

BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE (BIAS) is a melodic alternative metal band based out of Huntington Beach, California. The band was formed in late 2018 by Joe Taback, Chris Dorame and David Silveria (KORN). They later recruited Rich Nguyen after a worldwide singer search. When David retired in 2022, BC Vaught ((HED) P.E., BREAKING BENJAMIN) stepped in to fill his shoes.

Asked in a recent interview with Out Of The Blue if there was any contemplation of ending BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE after Silveria's departure, Nguyen said: "I was ready to hang it up after David left. We had a bunch of drummers reach out to the other guys wanting to jam, but I told the guys that the only way I would continue is if they got BC Vaught to join. David and BC (also LIMP BIZKIT's John Otto) were the best groove drummers back in the day. I didn't even know BC, so I thought it would be a long shot. BC hadn't played drums in 15 years, but he was a local in Orange County, California. Joe went out on a mission and found him and bugged him for weeks to come jam with us. He finally accepted and David gave him his blessing and some cymbals when he first joined. It was awesome."

BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE released its debut EP, "Acronym", in January 2021.

BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE is:

Richard Nguyen - Vocals

BC Vaught - Drums

Michael William Martin - Guitar

Joe Taback - Guitar, Backup Vocals

Chris Dorame - Bass