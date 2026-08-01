BRUCE DICKINSON Completes Recording Vocals For His New Solo Album; Mixing Sessions To Take Place In Florida

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson has completed recording the vocals for his upcoming solo album, tentatively due in early 2027 via BMG.

Most of Dickinson's eighth solo album was recorded this past January and February at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Northridge, California with producer Brendan Duffey, who previously helmed the partly re-recorded, remixed and newly mastered version of Bruce's second solo album "Balls To Picasso", now titled "More Balls To Picasso", which was made available in July 2025.

Dickinson's follow-up to "The Mandrake Project" will now be mixed Brendan at his Brendan Duffey Audio high-end mixing and mastering studio in Jupiter, Florida.

On Friday (July 31),Bruce shared a photo of him and Brendan in the studio and he included the following message: "Finished vocals for the new album today, me and @brendan_duffey_audio , the producer, having a selfie in the vocal booth ! Now he's off to mix it in Florida. @declercq_official @davedrums1221 @brendan_duffey_audio and me saying farewell to the doom room ... for now."

At last month's San Diego Comic-Con, Dickinson told Steve Harkins of TalkShopLive that his upcoming solo album will include a collaboration with his son Austin. Bruce's oldest son, the 35-year-old Austin is a musician best known as the former frontman for the metal bands RISE TO REMAIN and AS LIONS. Dickinson went on to say that tracks from the LP "will be out this year, a little bit, so people can hear a little bit of it. At some point this month, I'm shooting four or maybe five videos for it." He added: "I'm pretty busy in '27. And I think everybody's gonna be very happy with what I'm busy with —in every sense of the word."

This past April, Bruce revealed that he recorded 16 songs for his new solo album over a three-week period earlier this year. He told Rolling Stone magazine: [We did it] all 100 percent live. It's like the anti-A.I. generation."

Dickinson's upcoming album was recorded with his touring band, consisting of keyboardist Mistheria, drummer Dave Moreno, bassist Tanya O'Callaghan, and guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Näslund.

In February, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser shared photos of him with Bruce at Studio 606 and revealed that he plays percussion on Dickinson's new LP.

Bruce and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy "Z" Ramirez recorded "The Mandrake Project" largely at Los Angeles's Doom Room, with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist. The recording lineup for "The Mandrake Project" was rounded out by Mistheria and Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce's previous solo studio album, "Tyranny Of Souls", in 2005.

Last August, Bruce told Metal Hammer that his new solo material would include "bone-crushingly heavy" songs as well as moments that "are just like tugging at the heartstrings". "If it's heavy, it's heavy," he added, "but if it just happens to be acoustic, it's acoustic. That's the deal, you know? It's whatever the song dictates, whatever the story is you're trying to tell, but it's really exciting. I'm so stoked about these tracks. I played the demos to a few people in the record label and stuff, and everybody is like, 'Wow!'"

Joining the IRON MAIDEN singer on the "The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour was once again his 2024 backing band, featuring Moreno,Mistheria and O'Callaghan (bass),alongside the group's latest additions, Swedish guitarist, songwriter and multi-platinum-credited producer Philip Näslund and Swiss session and touring guitarist Chris Declercq (who played on Dickinson's "Rain On The Graves" single). Roy is not part of the touring lineup.

"The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour kicked off in Anaheim, California at the House of Blues on August 22, 2025 and took the band across North America, including shows in New York, Los Angeles, Texas, Florida and Canada, with festival appearances at Rocklahoma (Oklahoma) and Louder Than Life (Kentucky). The tour also included a quick return to Brazil for the prestigious The Town festival at the City Of Light in São Paulo.

Prior to the April 12, 2024 Whisky A Go Go show, Bruce last performed with his solo band on in August 2002 at the legendary Wacken Open Air festival in Germany.

Roy played guitar on Dickinson's 1994 album "Balls To Picasso" and went on to produce, co-write and perform multiple instruments on Bruce's subsequent four solo albums, "Accident At Birth" (1997),"The Chemical Wedding" (1998),"Tyranny Of Souls" (2005) and "The Mandrake Project".

O'Callaghan is an Irish musician who joined WHITESNAKE in 2021 and toured with the David Coverdale-fronted outfit the following year. She also hit the road with Dickinson in 2023 as part of a performance of Jon Lord's "Concerto For Group And Orchestra" on nearly a dozen dates in Europe and South America.

Californian drummer Moreno previously played on "Tyranny Of Souls" and has worked with BODY COUNT, Jizzy Pearl, Dizzy Reed and Steve Stevens, among others.

Italian keyboard wizard Mistheria has collaborated with an array of artists live and in the studio, including Rob Rock, Mike Portnoy, Jeff Scott Soto and Joel Hoekstra.

Dickinson made his recording debut with IRON MAIDEN on the "Number Of The Beast" album in 1982. He quit the band in 1993 in order to pursue his solo career and was replaced by Blaze Bayley, who had previously been the lead singer of the metal band WOLFSBANE. After releasing two traditional metal albums with former MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, Dickinson rejoined the band in 1999 along with Smith.