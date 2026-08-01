XENTRIX Shares Music Video For Title Track Of Upcoming Album 'Allied With The Enemy'

U.K. thrash veterans XENTRIX have released the official music video for the title track of their upcoming album, "Allied With The Enemy". The LP will be made available on October 30 via Listenable.

Speaking about the new song, the band commented: "'Allied With The Enemy' track was the last one we did for the album, we didn't actually need any more for it at the time but then funnily enough, as it turned out, it soon became the album title track and first choice for a single release.

"The general theme of the song is: 'What if the biggest betrayal wasn't just someone turning against you, but you being inadvertently turned to betray yourself?' Lyrically, it's written in a horror styling/slant with a subtle reference to the premise of the 'Alien' films. Musically, it sits as a cross between heavy metal and thrash metal — sharp riff-based guitar attack over double bass-driven drums. British thrash."

"Allied With The Enemy" was previously described in press release as a ten‑track barrage that marks XENTRIX's most uncompromising statement to date. Following the critical acclaim of 2022's "Seven Words", the band push harder, darker and sharper, delivering a record that refuses to pull its punches.

Recorded from late 2025 into 2026 at Backstage Studios, England, the album once again benefits from the elite production of Andy Sneap, whose precision and power elevate the band's heaviest material yet. The striking artwork, created by U.K. artist Dan Goldsworthy, completes a package set for worldwide release later this year through Listenable Records.

Musically, "Allied With The Enemy" is XENTRIX at full force — melodic when it chooses to be, atmospheric when it needs to be, and absolutely crushing when it wants to be. It brings the metal back into thrash, kicking out the trash and doubling down on the band's signature bite.

Lyrically, the album cuts with intent. Themes of disinformation, blind popularity, social and personal collapse, and self‑bias run through the record with clarity and conviction. This is not light listening — it's music that demands attention and rewards those who want something to think about.

If you crave thrash with purpose, weight and intelligence, "Allied With the Enemy" is ready to take your head off.

Track listing:

01. Rip Saw (06:08)

02. Allied With The Enemy (03:16)

03. Killer Uknown (04:44)

04. On Burned Remains (05:19)

05. Nil By Mouth (04:13)

06. Doomsday Hook (03:44)

07. The Dark Eternal (06:08)

08. Where The Madness Lies (02:30)

09. Snake In Waiting (04:43)

10. No Bridges Left To Burn (04:56)

11. We Drink The Same Poison (04:53) (bonus track)

XENTRIX's "Cross Atlantic Carnage" U.K. tour with NERVOSA:

Nov. 18 - Bradford - Nightrain

Nov. 19 - Manchester - Academy 3

Nov. 21 - Dublin – Opium

Nov. 22 - Belfast - Limelight 2

Nov. 24 - Glasgow – Audio

Nov. 25 - Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov. 26 - Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Nov. 28 - London - The Dome

Nov. 29 - Southampton – 1865

XENTRIX is:

Jay Walsh - Vocals/Guitar

Kristian Havard - Guitar

Chris Shires - Bass

Dennis Gasser - Drums

In July 2017, XENTRIX parted ways with guitarist/vocalist Chris Astley and have replaced him with Jay Walsh (BULL-RIFF STAMPEDE).

Originally thrust into the public eye in the late '80s after their demo received a five-K review in Kerrang!, which in turn caught the attention Roadrunner Records, XENTRIX soon found themselves in the studio making "Shattered Existence".

Of course, their now-infamous cover of "Ghostbusters" remains a firm favorite with fans old and new as does the band's phenomenal second album, "For Whose Advantage?", which is regarded as a bonafide thrash classic.

The band went onto enjoy a short-but-successful career that saw them share stages with SLAYER, TESTAMENT, SEPULTURA, ANNIHILATOR, SABBAT, TANKARD and SKYCLAD before calling it a day in 1996, having become disillusioned with the U.K. metal scene.

XENTRIX released four albums on Roadrunner Records: "Shattered Existence" (1989),"For Whose Advantage" (1990),"Dilute to Taste" (1991) and "Kin" (1992).

XENTRIX — with Chris Astley on guitar and vocals — played its first show in almost seven years in April 2013 at the Moses Gate in Bolton, England.

Prior to that, XENTRIX had reunited with its original lineup in 2006 for two gigs in the band's home country.