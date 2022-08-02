BRET MICHAELS Says POISON May Not Tour Again Until 2025

During an August 1 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Bret Michaels revealed that POISON fans may have to wait until 2025 to see the band perform again after "The Stadium Tour". Asked by host Eddie Trunk to elaborate on his touring plans for the foreseeable future, Bret said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "For me, next year, I put it off this year, because we didn't know this year… With everything going on in the world, we didn't know if 'The Stadium Tour' was gonna go [ahead in 2022]. I prayed every day — I'm, like, 'I hope this goes. I've been waiting since '20.' First words out of my mouth besides thanking the fans and the bands and the crew, I go, 'I've been waiting two, almost three years for this' [since] we announced 'The Stadium Tour'. But for me, this year we were gonna do the 'Party Gras' tour. I put together something incredible, and now we're gonna launch that in '23. And when I tell you what this is and the way we've designed it with everybody, it's an incredible amphitheater tour that's just gonna be — I think it's gonna be insane and gonna be the 'all thriller, no filler' summer party. And you'll know what I mean when it hits the stage. It's really an exciting idea."

Asked if the "Party Gras" tour would include his own band or POISON, Bret said: "This would be my own band, in '23. I'm just saying '25 is probably when POISON will put a humongous world tour together and go back out and be incredible. And it'll be awesome. My 'Party Gras', this entire amphitheater thing we're doing and festival, as soon as we knew we were doing 'The Stadium Tour', we moved that to '23 and we got to do 'The Stadium Tour', which is incredible."

Regarding which other artists will take part in the "Party Gras" tour, Bret said: "We [already] know [who it is]; we just don't wanna say it yet. When you see the concept I wrote up… Like I said, it's all-thriller, no-filler, all-original-singer, nothing but hits that just is gonna roll. Truly when I use the words 'nothing but a good vibe' or 'nothing but a good time', it is gonna be that kind of night. And we're only pick select dates in all the amphitheaters, Live Nation amphitheaters, and then take it out to the festivals and everything along with it."

POISON's long-delayed North American trek with DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022. "The Stadium Tour" will conclude on September 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 2018, POISON completed the "Nothin' But A Good Time" tour with CHEAP TRICK and POP EVIL.

POISON's last album of new material was 2002's "Hollyweird". An album of covers, "Poison'd", followed in 2007.

Back in 2018, POISON bassist Bobby Dall said that the band "should" be making a new studio album but claimed that he didn't know if it would happen. "I'm not going to bullshit you and say there's any [new music] in the process [of being made]," he told All That Shreds. "Would I like there to be? Yes. But, it's a matter of everyone having the time. Everybody in the band has other commitments. Some members have younger children than others. So between those two issues, it's difficult, and, you know, [there are] health issues as we get older. Should we be making a new record? Yes, definitely. But will it happen? I don't know."

In a 2017 interview, POISON drummer Rikki Rockett acknowledged that part of the reason the band hasn't been motivated to work on new music has been the fact that fans rarely show interest in hearing fresh material performed live when classic rock groups go on tour. "We could write the second coming of 'Talk Dirty To Me', and I don't know if people wanna hear it or not, and that's a frustrating thing; it really is," he said. "AEROSMITH was able to do it, but not everybody is. I mean, even THE ROLLING STONES have had problems with that in the last few years. So… I don't know. But I do think it's important to stay viable. For the 'über fans,' it's always a really, really good thing. And that's what you do it for — you do it for you, you do it for the real fans, the real true fans."

More recently, Rockett admitted that he and other members of POISON harbor some resentment toward Michaels, whose frequent tours as a solo artist caused the band to take a five-year break from the road.

"I think we need to get away from each other and do other things, but at the same time, I think he spent a little too much time away," Rockett said. "There's definitely some resentment, but not resentment like I want him to fail. I want him to do good. I just want POISON to be important too, and I would like [him] to put a little more energy into POISON."