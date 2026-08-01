LACUNA COIL's ANDREA FERRO: 'It's Important To Keep The Honesty In The Musical Offerings'

In a new interview with Sakis Fragos of Rock Hard Greece, LACUNA COIL singer Andrea Ferro was asked to name the biggest difference between today's music scene and the one that he grew up in. Andrea responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The system of how you find out about bands, how you sell the records or the music has changed completely. When we started, it was still the magazines and then the little bit from the TV, a little bit from the radio and the webzine in the beginning. And nowadays these things don't exist. Nowadays it's all about the social medias, and some magazine are still surviving, but it's also harder for them, obviously, because people [don't] take the time to [buy and read the magazines]. They want to read the news the minute they come out. They don't have any patience anymore to go in the store and buy the mag[azine]. I love to buy the magazine and to go in the bookstore and buy the magazine and then read it at home. But now that doesn't exist anymore. So, everything is way faster and shorter, and the span attention of the people is way less. So you can be a very famous band very quickly, but you can also disappear with the same quickness, because people have always want new inputs, something new, something fast, and it's very hard to get their attention for more than a minute. So it's a very different world nowadays. We're lucky that we grew up in a different time, and we made the most of our fanbase in times where you could still go door by door and tour every city and open for this band and that band and convince everybody through playing every show, so in the classic way. And I think nowadays it's way easier and faster but also way more complicated to build something solid that is gonna last. In terms of the music, I think not much has changed. Obviously there's new direction, new influences for bands that are different than when we started and when we were younger, but I think I like also stuff that is being made today. I think rock and metal is one of the few genres that has kept a certain quality — different maybe, but still quality all along, compared to other musical styles, I think."

Asked to name one thing he hopes that LACUNA COIL will never lose, Andrea said: "I think what has been our secret has been the fact to be spontaneous and to play the music that we like, the music that we love. Listening to old stuff, new stuff, keep your eyes and your mind open to new influences and do that, and just play the music that you like. Because people [are] always gonna recognize if you're trying to play something to sell something which you don't believe in just because it's the trend of the moment or because it's more melodic or more soft. It doesn't mean it's gonna work, because people recognize when you write a song with a real intention of pushing that kind of direction for your music, which nowadays has been more heavy for us, and because we feel like that's what we like. We feel like we wanna play heavy songs live. We wanna have a certain sound. We've changed in the years some of the lineups, and so we want the musicians we have now to shine and to be able to play the music that they also like. So it's important to keep the honesty in the musical offerings, even if sometimes it's not the most convenient choice, but has to be the choice that you have fun with, that you still like to go out and perform, that you still like to present to the people with honesty and with the fact that you really believe in this music."

LACUNA COIL's latest album, "Sleepless Empire", came out in February 2025 via Century Media Records. Inspiration to create the LP came during the sessions for "Comalies XX" (2022),the acclaimed remake of LACUNA COIL's breakthrough third record "Comalies".

In October 2024, Italian guitarist/producer Daniele Salomone confirmed that he has joined LACUNA COIL as the replacement for the band's longtime guitarist Diego Cavallotti.

Salomone made his live debut with LACUNA COIL on August 4, 2024 at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Râșnov, Romania.

In June 2024, LACUNA COIL announced Cavallotti's departure. Diego, who joined LACUNA COIL in 2016, initially as a fill-in guitarist following the exit of Marco "Maus" Biazzi, later said in a social media post that "this decision is not the result of my dissatisfaction or desire to explore new opportunities."

Cavallotti and Salomone played together in the Italian metal band INVERNO, which released its debut album, "Stasis", in December 2023.