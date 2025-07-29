CHRIS VON ROHR Explains Why A New KROKUS Single Is Much More Likely Than A Full-Length Album

In a new interview with Marko Syrjala of Metal Rules, founding KROKUS bassist Chris Von Rohr asked about the possibility of fresh music from the legendary Swiss hard rock band. He responded: "Well, you know — that's the question. Who needs new music? A lot of bands release a new album, so they have a slogan for a new tour. We're not one of those bands. Not at all. We have so many songs we've never even played live. We have over 20 albums, you know? And for us, the measure is always: 'Is it as good as the best KROKUS songs?'"

He continued: "So, Fernando [Von Arb, KROKUS guitarist] and I are always exchanging ideas. But it has to stand next to 'Long Stick Goes Boom' or 'Easy Rocker' or the other best stuff. Otherwise, it makes no sense. But yeah — it's very possible there's something new coming. Perhaps a new video or a new song. But a full new album? I don't believe in that. The young bands — they need albums. We don't need whole albums. Marc [Storace, KROKUS singer] makes his solo records, but KROKUS is another thing. Another circus, you know? If we come out with a new KROKUS album, it better be up there. And me, as a producer — I say, if the ideas and songs are there, then why not? But if not…?"

Asked if he is saying that he already has some ideas in mind for new KROKUS material, Chris clarified: "There are ideas, but I couldn't say, as a producer, 'Let's jump into the studio now and make an album.' I mean, it takes a lot of time. And it's pressure time — at our age, you know? When you're getting toward your mid-70s, you start thinking, 'How do I want to spend my time? What do I really want to do?' But it's not impossible. We'll leave it open."

Regarding what "the most critical factors" are that, if they happen, could lead to a new KROKUS album being released, Chris said: "I say this to every young band: Nothing is stronger than a strong song. You need a very, very strong song. Like on [KROKUS's 2010] 'Hoodoo' album, for example — 'Hoodoo Woman', you need a song on that level. Otherwise, it makes no sense. Otherwise, you just end up playing a B-song from any of the older albums. So… yeah, we're open. We discuss, we see, we collect ideas, and maybe we'll sit here in a year with a new album. Or a new thing. Everything is possible, you know?"

This past January, Storace was asked by Chris Akin Presents if some of the material on the two solo albums he has released so far — 2021's "Live And Let Live" and 2024's "Crossfire" — would have been made available under the KROKUS banner if the legendary Swiss rock band was actively making new music. He responded: "Well, it's very difficult to say, because if KROKUS were to write a new album, which we haven't done since a long while, unfortunately, it would have been me working with Fernando — mostly he comes up with the riffs and arrangements — and Chris is also there with ideas for lyrics and also arrangements and stuff. And then I throw in my piece and I come up with the vocal melodies and take it there to as many levels as I can. But still, yeah, it's something that didn't happen and I don't see it happening."

He continued: "There's never any words lost about a new album with KROKUS. But I'm glad KROKUS is back, since [2023]. [In 2024] we played a lot of festivals and enjoyed doing it. There's a new, refreshing, fun aspect within the band. Even the crew we have, we've had them since years. It's like one big family, and it's really something admirable, also considering how long we've been doing this, the age of the band, myself being the eldest, [at the age of] 73. But I think age is just a number, when you have the passion and the physical ability to follow it up. So it's a matter of taking care of yourself and not overindulging — in the music as well as other things."

Storace went on to say that he is not thrilled about the fact that KROKUS hasn't made an album of all-new material in more than a decade. "I'm not too happy that KROKUS doesn't wanna do a new album, sit together and write new songs," he said. "For me, this creative thing is very important for my soul. My heart and soul goes into the songs that we write, and then it goes into the songs when we perform them. So it's the birth of what we create, and that's kind of stopped. We're feeding off old material, which is great — I love singing KROKUS songs, and [I'm a] sentimental guy anyway and nostalgic, and all that stuff, and, as I said, we've become more like a team again. So, never say never, but at the same time, that's the situation, how it is. So I enjoy doing the gigs with KROKUS, but I enjoy the creative and the fight for [my solo project] STORACE. It's a big fight. We don't hold out the platter, and nothing comes in raining from heaven. [Laughs]"

KROKUS's latest studio album, "Big Rocks", came out in January 2017. The disc saw KROKUS paying tribute to bands and artists like LED ZEPPELIN, QUEEN, THE WHO, STEPPENWOLF, Bob Dylan, THE ROLLING STONES and many more by presenting their very own versions of classic tracks such as "My Generation", "Tie Your Mother Down", "Whole Lotta Love", "Quinn The Eskimo", "Born To Be Wild" and others.

KROKUS's last collection of new music, "Dirty Dynamite", was made available in February 2013 in Europe via Sony Music and in North America in March 2013 via The End Records.

Five years ago, KROKUS postponed what was supposed to be the band's last-ever concerts in USA and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic that was sweeping the globe.

Formed in 1975, KROKUS has sold over 15 million records, toured the world, and received gold and platinum discs in the USA and Canada. KROKUS was also the first Swiss band to sell out Hallenstadion and has received a diamond disc for selling one million albums in Switzerland alone.

In the course of its career, KROKUS has rocked over 2,000 shows on five continents, countless cities, unique locations, crazy gigs, and loyal fans.

English rock journalist Malcolm Dome quite rightly said: "If you look at the long-term output of this band, KROKUS is clearly one of the best hard rock bands of the last 40 years."

Image credit: Perry Denton