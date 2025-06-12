COHEED AND CAMBRIA's JOSH EPPARD Announces Mental Health Collaboration Between Drum Set Confessional And HeartSupport

COHEED AND CAMBRIA's drummer Josh Eppard has announced a special collaboration between his organization Drum Set Confessional and the metal community-driven mental health nonprofit HeartSupport.

Drum Set Confessional was born from Eppard's own struggle with deadly substance addiction. He uses the platform to share his stories with at-risk populations like students as well as with professionals like therapists and teachers.

The partnership with HeartSupport will allow Eppard's empowering story to reach more heavy music fans with hope.

"We're usually in awe of HeartSupport," Eppard expressed. "Like, 'Wow, look what's possible.' While they lead the way, it's our honor to use them as aspirational and inspirational. We know HeartSupport can help us to better our organization."

HeartSupport was founded by another band member in the heavy music scene: AUGUST BURNS RED's Jake Luhrs. HeartSupport offers opportunities to open up about mental health and receive immediate peer support. Listeners who hear Josh Eppard's story will now also hear about their chance to receive free peer support through HeartSupport's repliers and Support Calls.

Eppard added: "We all intertwine. The marriage with HeartSupport just feels so right to us. I'm just so happy that they'll have us. I sense a lot of good people doing the work so well and leading the way for other bands and organizations to pop up."

HeartSupport's services include social media replies of support from trained volunteers and a long-term Support Calls program where participants are matched with a peer supporter who calls them every week. HeartSupport goes wherever heavy music fans are: both online and at festivals. Their services fit the needs of Drumset Confessional's audiences perfectly.

"We are so incredibly grateful to partner with Josh Eppard and Drum Set Confessional to deepen our impact on the scene and help more fans," the HeartSupport staff stated.

You can learn more about Drum Set Confessional at drumsetconfessional.com and get involved with HeartSupport and their services at heartsupport.com.

