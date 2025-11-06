Cult Belgian Thrashers CYCLONE Announce 'Known Unto God' EP, Share 'Eliminate' Single

1986 is considered by many the pinnacle of the emerging thrash metal scene. We look back fondly and reference classics from METALLICA, SLAYER, ANTHRAX, MEGADETH, KREATOR, DARK ANGEL, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, DESTRUCTION as some of these bands' and the genre's best work. But for those who were there or who just want to scratch deeper beneath the surface there is another level of bands, bands who still made an impact and were part of the scene. Many were outside the U.S. who are still cherished by those in the know but didn't have the same longevity and/or commercial relevance. Belgium's CYCLONE belongs to this second layer of bands, having released its debut, "Brutal Destruction", on Roadrunner in 1986, an album that is an underground and cult classic.

CYCLONE fell victim of changing times and musical styles and a lack of record company support, opportunities and international exposure plus shifting musical tides led to the group calling it a day in 1993 — until a reunion 15 years later, which began a series of festival appearances over the course of the past six years, including live performances at Graspop Metal Meeting, Keep It True, Alcatraz and True Thrash Japan, to name a few, along with a European tour supporting MIDNIGHT, and now finally some fresh music.

M-Theory Audio has partnered with CYCLONE and bring you the band's first new music in 35 years with the single "Eliminate" and its accompanying music video, which can be seen below. Punchy, old-school thrash metal is on hand with crunchy guitars and rebellious lyrics resulting in something that while ruthless is comfortably familiar, infectious and pure.

"Eliminate" comes from CYCLONE's upcoming EP, "Known Unto God", due out on February 6, 2026 on M-Theory Audio in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The five new songs were all written by core members singer Guido Gevels and guitarist Stefaan Daamen and recorded by Guido backed by a younger and invigorated lineup with vocal and drum production, along with mix and mastering handled by Martin Furia (DESTRUCTION, NERVOSA, EVIL INVADERS). The artwork of "Known Unto God" is courtesy of Ivan S. Bragin (OCTOBER TIDE, THE GATHERING). "Known Unto God" will be made available as on limited silver bullet-colored vinyl as well as on CD.

The first chapter of CYCLONE history dates back to 1980 when five teenagers obsessed with NWOBHM decided to start a band. Experience they had not, but enthusiasm plenty. A few years later, and after a series of shows with then established ACID, the quintet released its "In The Grip Of Evil" demo — a cornerstone of European extreme metal. The demo was supported by opening slots for ANTHRAX, OVERKILL, AGENT STEEL, KREATOR and DESTRUCTION, which led to label interest, with the band choosing to sign with Roadrunner Records. The infamous "Brutal Destruction" was released, followed by tours supporting METALLICA and SLAYER. Times change, people change and hard choices have to be made, resulting in Guido and Stefaan working with three new players on 1990's "Inferior To None". A European tour with BLESSED DEATH was launched to support the album, followed by another continental run with SADUS, THE OBSESSED and THE ACCUSED. But by 1993 CYCLONE had decided to call it quits.

CYCLONE 2025 is:

Guido Gevels - vocals

VIncent Heyman - bass

Gabriel Deschamps - drums

Max Deschamps - lead guitar

Jesse Vandenbosshe - rhythm guitar