CYHRA, Featuring Former IN FLAMES And AMARANTHE Members, Releases New Single 'Box With Spirits'

Swedish melodic metal supergroup CYHRA — featuring AMARANTHE co-founder Jake E and current THE HALO EFFECT, KAMELOT, THE CROWN and SUBURBAN TRIBE members — has released a new single, "Box With Spirits". The supergroup continues to offer a fresh sound that challenges the boundaries of modern metal, leaning hard on punchy riffs and brooding, atmospheric synth accents. Defying trends and remaining true to their unique foundations, CYHRA's catchy melodies and epic hooks are always underpinned by a raw edge that reinforces the band's commitment to authenticity. Lyrically, the song offers cutting commentary on the dangers of locking up emotions, running from uncomfortable truths, and hiding one's true self from others.

Frontman Jake E comments: "'Box With Spirits' looks at the architecture of avoidance — the masks we wear, the truths we tuck away, and the small, deliberate choices that keep us from being seen. The title is a careful double entendre: spirits as both ghosts and distilled solace. We go to the liquor cabinet not only to drink, but to defer a reckoning, to soften questions we're not ready to answer; the bottles become companions to the things that haunt us. And why put the heart in that same box? Because hiding it can feel like protection — a way to preserve what's fragile, to shield love from further damage, to parcel pain into something manageable, or even to freeze a version of ourselves we're not willing to lose. In that box, vulnerability is both locked away and preserved; it's a refuge and a prison. The song interrogates that uneasy calculus and the tiny courage required to open the lid and let what's inside be found."

As they approach their 10th anniversary next year, CYHRA have carved out a notable place in the metal scene since their founding in 2016 by Jake E and Jesper Strömblad (THE HALO EFFECT, formerly IN FLAMES). They were soon joined by drummer Alex Landenburg (KAMELOT, LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY),guitarist Euge Valovirta (SUBURBAN TRIBE) and bassist Peter Iwers (THE HALO EFFECT, formerly IN FLAMES). Their debut album, "Letters To Myself". was released in 2017 to glowing reviews, catapulting the group to global stages, crowned with a massive North American tour supporting SABATON and KREATOR.

Following Iwers's departure, Valovirta also took over bass duties, and the band released their second album, "No Halos In Hell", in 2019, which blended groovy metal with a poppy flair and featured the hit single "Out Of My Life", amassing about 11 million streams on Spotify. Their success continued with a European tour with BATTLE BEAST, U.K. dates alongside DELAIN, headline shows in select countries including Finland and Japan, and performances at major festivals like Masters Of Rock, Bloodstock Open Air, Sabaton Open Air and 70000 Tons Of Metal.

In 2020, guitarist Marcus Sunesson (Ronnie Atkins, THE CROWN) joined, expanding the lineup. The pandemic pause allowed the band to craft their third album "The Vertigo Trigger", released in 2023. The album's tour brought them back to Finland to open for SMASH INTO PIECES and to headline shows in early 2024. Quietly beginning their fourth album, CYHRA ended the cycle with a Scandinavian tour with EVERGREY, leading into 2025 with two new singles "Superman" and "Skin From Bones".

CYHRA is:

Jake E - vocals, keys

Euge Valovirta - guitars, bass

Jesper Strömblad - bass, guitars

Marcus Sunesson - guitars

Alex Landenburg - drums

Photo credit: Linda Florin