SWALLOW THE SUN: Updated English-Language Translation Of Official Biography Available For Preorder

The English-language translation and update of the best-selling original Finnish-language official biography of Finnish death doom pioneers SWALLOW THE SUN is available for preorder at www.swallowthesunbook.com.

The authorized and official book, in which the members of SWALLOW THE SUN tell their own story, was written by Matt Riekki (and translated by Salla Harjula) from interviews with everyone who has contributed to the creation of the band's unique sound over the past quarter of a century. Everyone talks openly about the group's internal conflicts, difficulties with the music business, and the pain they've suffered in reaching the top of the melodic doom metal scene. This translation includes new material which covers the two years since the publication of the original edition. Ultimately, the book relates a tale of great friendships forged and of a will power strong enough to break down every barrier they faced.

There are two editions, the "Classic" and the "Signature", which has been signed by all the band, both contain the same gripping story. Pre-ordering includes the opportunity to have a name printed in the book.

Riekki is the editor-in-chief of Soundi, Finland's leading rock magazine. He is one of the country's most acclaimed journalists specializing in heavy rock. Previously, he hosted the long-running national radio show "Metalliliitto" and served as the longtime editor-in-chief of Inferno, a Finnish heavy metal magazine. He is the author of "North From Here: The Sentenced Story" (Svart, 2021).

SWALLOW THE SUN's latest album, "Shining", was released in October 2024 via Century Media Records. The LP was produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (BRING ME THE HORIZON, MUSE, ENTER SHIKARI),mastered by Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios),and recorded by Juho Räihä at SoundSpiral Audio, except vocals recorded by Dan Lancaster.

More than two decades of despair, beauty, and heartache have not only shaped but fueled Finnish melancholy torchbearers, the chart-topping and two-time Emma Gaala-nominated (Finnish Grammy equivalent) SWALLOW THE SUN.

Formed in Jyväskylä in 2000, the quintet has enjoyed numerous fan-lauded music videos (more than 10 million YouTube views) and streaming dominance (more than 50 million Spotify plays),while also embarking on a four-continent, 900-show run over the course of their 20-year career.

Photo credit: Jussi Ratilainen (courtesy of Freeman Promotions / Century Media)