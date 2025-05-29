DAVID ELLEFSON Hasn't Spoken To DAVE MUSTAINE In Four Years: 'Not One Word. No Need To.'

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Candid Mic With Fran Strine podcast, David Ellefson spoke about his last stint with MEGADETH, which began in 2010 with a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the "Rust In Peace" album and ended in 2021 when he was fired after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter. He said about his initial return to MEGADETH 15 years ago (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I said, 'Look, I'll come back for a month. Let me just get through this tour. We'll see how it goes.' And it went well. And I'd been there as an owner of the company. I was no longer an owner at this point. I was just a hired sideman musician, which, quite honestly, at that point I was okay with. I was kind of, like, well, as much as the owner also can get a lot of the perks, I know the owner of the business gets paid last. And if things fuck up or a show cancels or anything happens, guess what? Now you're on the hook for all the bills too. And that happened a lot over the years. So I was, like, 'Well, let me just try… Let me keep it simple, keep it easy.' And as we went around the world, it was great. With the 'Big Four' [tour featuring METALLICA, SLAYER, MEGADETH and ANTHRAX], it was cool because I was back in MEGADETH, Joey Belladonna was back in ANTHRAX, Dave Lombardo was back in SLAYER. Everybody was back home, and the excitement for each of our bands as well as all of our bands together was huge."

He continued: "For MEGADETH, we got another 10 years, 11 years out of it, won a Grammy. So I feel like a lot of our story together in MEGADETH with me and Dave [Mustaine, MEGADETH leader] got to be completed as well. And if that means we never play together again — oh, well. It was a good couple of chapters. And if one day we do, well, then we'll see where that goes. But I think you don't sit around and wait for those things. You just get on with it. You just get moving forward. And I certainly didn't stop. I just kept going."

When host Fran Strine suggested that Ellefson is "busier" now than he has ever have been, David said: "Yeah. And I feel lighter, to be honest with you. I wake up and every day is a day, like, 'All right. What are we gonna do today?'"

Asked if he has spoken with Mustaine since his May 2021 dismissal from MEGADETH, Ellefson said: "Nope. Not one word. No need to. After that? No, I don't need to be your friend. I'll move on.

"Look, the ending of that friendship was a long time in the making," Ellefson explained. "It really started in 2018… There was some stuff that I was just — and I was vocal about it. I stood up for what I felt to be the right thing. And, of course, that was not well received… [It was] just about writing the new album, the next album that took five years to make. And every time I would try to write and put something on it, it would get taken off. And it seemed very personal. And at some point it's just kind of, like, 'Look, dude, if you don't want me here, fuck it. I'll move on.' So I guess it took what it took and what happened, happened. And then that was the moment to just sort of abolish it and make it all go away.

"The first time out the door [in the early 2000s], there was legal stuff [to sort out between me and Dave], 'cause we were legally bound into — we were owners of a business and a corporation. So that's not uncommon, to have that. And a lot of that was just so that I could get paid direct from all the sources, so that my money wouldn't keep flowing through MEGADETH. It was just so I could I get paid directly from Capitol and Warner Brothers and everybody. So it was worth going through that process, as shitty as it is. But because we settled it, it did allow at a later day for me to come back and go through all that again. And that's why I didn't fight my way out the door, and I didn't talk a bunch of smack. It was just kind of, like, 'All right, well, look, if we can't get along, just move on.'

"I'm the guy that I don't close doors," David explained. "I don't slam it in people's [faces and say], 'Fuck you. That's it. And you'll never work in this town again.' Because you're mad in the moment. That's all it is. Just move on. Just keep moving on.

"I didn't see coming back to MEGADETH in 2010, and suddenly there it was. It was in the front view and it worked out great. It was glorious, it was huge and we accomplished a lot of great stuff together. But that group is not about being…

"People always talk about the '90s, the 'Rust In Peace' era, where we were very much a group," Ellefson added. "It was very much a group. We worked together, we fought together, we won together. We scaled the mountains and won the battle together. It's not that anymore. It's the Dave show, and that's the way they want it. And as you can see, I've got a lot of other things I wanna say in my life and a lot of other things I wanna do in my life. And I always try to kind of angle it so that it speaks well back into MEGADETH, rather than oppose it. Why oppose what I've done? That's like shitting on my own work. So it's, like, hold that up in high regard, high esteem, because it is — we really did some great stuff together — and then just kind of move on from it. So, that way you're not tarnishing your own past and your own work. It's, like, why fight with yourself?"

Ellefson was originally in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, when the group briefly broke up because Mustaine suffered severe nerve damage that left him unable to play.

Mustaine reformed MEGADETH 21 years ago. Originally setting out to record a solo album, Mustaine enlisted studio musicians to play on what ultimately became MEGADETH's 2004 "The System Has Failed" comeback album, subsequently recruiting former ICED EARTH bassist James MacDonough to take Ellefson's place for the album's touring cycle.

Ellefson sued Mustaine in 2004 for $18.5 million, alleging that the MEGADETH guitarist/vocalist still owed him substantial merchandise and publishing royalties. In January 2005, the case was dismissed in court, and five years later, Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH.

In his first book, Ellefson admitted that he became a salaried employee upon his return to MEGADETH 15 years ago. He told Metal-Rules.com in an interview: "Going from being a co-founding owner to just a sideman musician was initially why I didn't come back in 2004. I was not happy with the participations that were presented to me. In recent times, coming back, I found great joy in doing music with a lot of other people in other settings that helped me fall back in love with playing music. Now I can come back into or go into musical situations and be able to be there for a purpose and level of pay. Being a sideman absolves you from being involved in all the other stuff. At this point in my life, I would rather leave that stuff on the sidelines. Like American Express says, 'membership has its privileges,' being a sideman has its benefits. In my case, it helps retain a friendship too. In order to have a friendship, I had to give up some ownership."

In his 2004 lawsuit against Mustaine, Ellefson claimed that he "attempted to resolve his differences with Mustaine on an amicable basis and offered to continue to perform with [MEGADETH]." However, his "offers were met with verbal abuse, threats, lies and continued invective from Mustaine." Ellefson also said that Mustaine — a veteran of at least 17 drug rehab stints, according to the bassist — resented Ellefson, a former drug addict, for having kicked his own habit. According to Ellefson's court papers, the battle of the band spread to the Internet when Mustaine posted on Megadeth.com that Ellefson was trying to extort him.

Mustaine gave his version of why the 2004 reunion with Ellefson didn't pan out in a message posted on the MEGADETH web site. In lengthy essay, Mustaine claimed that Ellefson missed several deadlines to accept his offer, which included 20% of the artist royalties on "The System Has Failed", none of the publishing royalties and a $2,500-a-week salary while the band was on the road.