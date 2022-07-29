DAVID LEE ROTH Looks Back Nostalgically On His Days In VAN HALEN In New Music Video For 'Nothing Could Have Stopped Us'

Mike Savage of the award-winning production agency Vision Savage Media has uploaded a music video for David Lee Roth's new solo song titled "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway". The track, in which Roth looks back nostalgically on his days in VAN HALEN, was reportedly recorded in 2007 with guitarist John 5 and original Roth solo drummer Gregg Bissonette for an album that has yet to see the light of day.

"Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway" lyrics:

We laughed, we cried, we threw the television off that balcony

That memory means so much to me

No doubt in me, I do believe that no one listens to both sides except the neighbors

Fine art of compromise, happy losing half of mine 'cuz she'll lose her half later

First taste of being victim of the very songs I sing

Ended up with "say goodbye" and "I hope I hear good things"

Walk away

Walk away

Nothing could have stopped us back then anyway

Remember when you safety pinned the tablecloth to my pantsAnd I stood up to the sound of dancing and the sound of our romance beginningKicked out the restaurant to make the night completeSix pack and a happy meal on a park bench down the street

Dinner with Tennessee’s elite

"Once upon a time" is how a fairy tale sells it

"Sit down you won't believe this shit" is how the trucker tells it

Strike up the band, hire the piper we will pay

Nothing could have stopped us back then anyway [End of lyrics]

Back in 2020, Roth included five previously unreleased songs in The Roth Project, an online comic narrated by the legendary VAN HALEN singer, with music from John 5 on guitar and bass, Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards, and Luis Conte on percussion. The tracks "Giddy-Up!", "Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill", "Alligator Pants", "Lo-Rez Sunset" and "Manda Bala" were recorded more than a decade ago at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood, California.

In a recent interview with Darren Paltrowitz — host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" — John 5 stated about "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway": "It's about VAN HALEN. It's my favorite song that I've ever done with Dave, and it is beautiful. It's just absolutely wonderful."

John 5 went on to talk about the recording sessions for the unreleased Roth record, saying: "We had a great time. We had a blast — a lot of laughs, a lot of fun. I'm just so happy that I had that cool working vibe with Dave that we can just jump into the studio anytime and knock out some songs. And I'm very lucky 'cause not a lot of people get a chance to do that with Dave.

He added: "We were all in there together — I remember we were just all in there together. And that's how it was. We were all just doing it together — kind of like the old days, and he wanted to do it like that. And it really was a lot of fun. We had so much fun doing it. And it's one of my fondest memories."

In August 2021, John 5 told AL.com that the rest of the unreleased Roth record is in the same vein as the songs that have come out, which have a singer/songwriter sound. "[Dave] wanted to do this kind of a more California sessions type of thing," the guitarist explained. "And he's such an artist, I was, like, 'Whatever you want to do, I'm there for you.' So it is that kind of vibe. But there's a lot of multi tracks and different acoustic parts that all work together. It's kind of orchestrated, if you will."

John 5 got his first big break playing on Roth's solo album, "DLR Band", before landing stints with Marilyn Manson and now Rob Zombie. His latest sessions with the iconic VAN HALEN frontman apparently took place at least eight years ago, with John 5 unveiling a snippet of the album during an interview with Masters Of Shred back in May 2019.

Three years ago, Roth was asked by Meltdown of the Detroit radio station WRIF if his LP with John 5 will be made available at some point. He responded: "It will. There's been a revision of things, and I can start making real plans and start marching into the future. And, of course, you'll start hearing that material. This is material that we wrote variously for me solo and for VAN HALEN, and it's quite a bank of stuff."

Roth, who was promoting his Las Vegas residency at the time, didn't offer a possible time frame for the release of the record, explaining that his priority was "getting out on the road first. Let's see the band, let's show ourselves off, let's travel all over the world."

Back in 2015, John 5 told Guitar Player magazine that the sessions for his latest Roth album were remarkably relaxed. "I would just go to his house and I'd write these songs with him, and he would say, 'Let's go into the studio,'" John 5 explained. "So he would go to Henson studio and record these songs. They came out… They're so good. They're so good. And we've got Gregg Bissonette playing drums on it, and I played the bass, and they're really great songs."

The guitarist said that Roth's vocals on the album sound "like nothing you've ever heard. It's old VAN HALEN — sounds like 'Could This Be Magic?' or anything like that. It's just that sound, that tone."

In a 2014 interview, John 5 described the LP as "11 of the greatest songs you'll ever hear, and it's just me and Dave, and we had Gregg Bissonette play drums on it. And it's unbelievable," he said. "You know, just great, great songs."