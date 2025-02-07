DEF LEPPARD Shares Music Video For Cover Of BEN E. KING Classic 'Stand By Me'

DEF LEPPARD has released the official music video for its cover of Ben E. King's 1961 classic "Stand By Me". Check it out below. All proceeds from the song will go to FireAid, which raises money for those impacted by the fires that swept through Los Angeles throughout January.

DEF LEPPARD's version of the song is featured in the Netflix film "Bank Of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger", which was released on January 10. The band can be seen performing the track before the credits.

DEF LEPPARD says: "We are very excited to share our take on 'Stand By Me' from 'Bank Of Dave 2', which you can stream.

"All proceeds from the track will be donated to FireAid to assist in both short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.

"Los Angeles, we stand by YOU".

DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott said: "Los Angeles and its surrounding area has always played a central role in DEF LEPPARD's career, from it being where some of us are based and it being our U.S. hub for rehearsals, to being the city where we played our first-ever American gig. We feel blessed to be able to dedicate this song and give all the royalties to the amazing heroes in L.A. helping those affected by the fires. No better song."

DEF LEPPARD bassist Rick Savage said: "For a time in the '80s and '90s, L.A. became my home from home. To see the devastation caused by the wildfires is heartbreaking. To everyone affected by the tragedy, our hearts go out to you all. May you find a way forward physically, mentally and spiritually. It's hard to comprehend the incomprehensible but there's a chance if we stand by each other."

DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen said: "I have a continued appreciation for the L.A. firefighters and all of the first responders. I know how important first responders are in states of emergency, especially given my history, which is why in addition to supporting FireAid through the release of 'Stand By Me', the Raven Drum Foundation will be offering five signed guitars to benefit First Responders Resiliency Inc., offering free resiliency and trauma trainings for first responders and their families across California."

DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen said: "In times of devastation, standing together is more important than ever. As a resident of Southern California for 35 years, I've witnessed the impact of wildfires as they continue to ravage communities across California.

"Our cover of Ben E. King's 'Stand By Me' is a tribute to resilience, unity, and hope. All proceeds from our version will go directly to wildfire victims, helping those who need it most. Let's stand by each other and make a difference — because no one should face hardship alone."

DEF LEPPARD guitarist Vivian Campbell said: "Having spent most of my adult life living in L.A., it's beyond heartbreaking to see the devastation wrought by the fires. I'm familiar with each and every neighborhood affected and know so many who have lost their homes and livelihoods. Our thoughts continue with them all as they begin to rebuild their lives and communities."

DEF LEPPARD's first concert of 2025 took place on January 18 at Feria Estatal De León in León, Mexico. As was the case with the band's October 14, 2024 private show in Nashville (as part of the Daimler Truck Customer Appreciation Event),Campbell was unable to join his bandmates at the León gig due to his cancer treatment and was replaced by John Zocco, who is Phil Collen's guitar tech.

Campbell — who before joining DEF LEPPARD in 1992 was well known for his work with DIO and WHITESNAKE — went public with his Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in June 2013.

Vivian underwent three separate spells of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, only for his Hodgkin's lymphoma to return.

Six years ago, Campbell underwent spine surgery.

Vivian and his DEF LEPPARD bandmates were finally inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in March 2019 — 14 years after the British rockers first became eligible.

DEF LEPPARD's latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", arrived in May 2022 via UMe.