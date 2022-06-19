DEF LEPPARD To Release 'Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard'

According to Foyles, Book Depository, Target and several other retailers, Genesis Publications will release a new book titled "Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard" on November 25, 2022.

Offering fans the most personal and comprehensive record of DEF LEPPARD's history to date, "Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard" is narrated by the bandmembers in their own words, illustrated with photography and memorabilia from the DEF LEPPARD archives.

Despite an average age of only 18, DEF LEPPARD burst on to the hard rock scene in 1980 like a group of seasoned veterans. Thinking big from the very start, the blueprint for their music was, as singer Joe Elliott states, "QUEEN meets AC/DC." DEF LEPPARD's story is one of stratospheric highs and crashing lows, of triumph over adversity. While becoming one of the world's best-selling music artists with blockbuster albums "Pyromania" and "Hysteria", the band overcame drummer Rick Allen's accident and the death of bandmate Steve Clark. During their 45-year history, DEF LEPPARD have continued to make new music — with 12 studio albums to their name, including their 2022 release "Diamond Star Halos" — finding success with every record and tour.

In a wide-ranging account from the band and archive text from past members, "Definitely" chronicles DEF LEPPARD's incredible story, from their humble beginnings rehearsing in a spoon factory in Sheffield, to recording ground-breaking multi-platinum albums and touring sold-out stadiums around the world.

Alongside the book's text are hundreds of items from the band's combined and personal archives, presenting over four decades of DEF LEPPARD history. Granted unlimited access to the DEF LEPPARD vault, the book includes handwritten correspondence, rare vinyl pressings, tour memorabilia, music video storyboards, draft album artwork, press cuttings, previously unpublished photographs and much more.

Part memoir, part scrapbook, "Definitely: The Story Of Def Leppard" is the ultimate record of DEF LEPPARD's legendary career.

"Diamond Star Halos" sold 34,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the band's eighth top 10 LP.

DEF LEPPARD's previous Top 10 albums include "Pyromania" (which peaked at No. 2 in 1983),"Hysteria" (No. 1 for six weeks in 1988),"Adrenalize" (No. 1 for five weeks in 1992),"Retro Active" (No. 9; 1983),"Rock Of Ages: The Definitive Collection" (No. 10; 2005),"Songs From The Sparkle Lounge" (No. 5; 2008) and "Def Leppard" (No. 10; 2015).

This past Thursday (June 16),DEF LEPPARD launched "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE and guests POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS in Atlanta, Georgia. The 36-date trek, which is due to wrap September 9 in Las Vegas, was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis.