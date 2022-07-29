DEREK SHERINIAN Says 'It Sucks' That 'Regulations' Have Prevented BILLY SHEEHAN From Touring South America With SONS OF APOLLO

SONS OF APOLLO keyboardist Derek Sherinian has commented on the announcement that bassist Billy Sheehan will be unable to join his bandmates on their South American tour next month due to "travel restrictions". His replacement on the trek will be ANGRA's Felipe Andreoli.

Speaking to Artists On Record Starring ADIKA Live!, Derek said about Billy's absence from the trek: "It sucks. Let me just say this… I'm gonna just say this… The situation is not great. And I think having to do these shows without Billy, because Billy is, you know, Billy — it's our bro, and he's an amazing player. But because of circumstances, he's not able to do this leg. And we have to move forward and honor our obligations. And I just hope that in the future we don't have these issues. And I support Billy a hundred percent. I do."

He continued: "The whole situation stinks, to be honest with you. And I look forward to a day that as a whole, as a society, we don't have to deal with all of these regulations and craziness because it's just really messed things up.

"So that's my position. And I have full love and support for Billy Sheehan always."

Top Link Music manager and concert promoter Paulo Baron said on Monday that Sheehan wouldn't tour with SONS OF APOLLO in South America "for personal reasons that he did not want to disclose to me."

Sheehan is an avowed member of the Church Of Scientology, which does not have an official position on vaccines, according to Time magazine. However, the church emphasizes the "harmful effects of drugs, toxins and other chemicals that lodge in the body and create a biochemical barrier to spiritual well-being," according to its web site. Sheehan has not publicly disclosed whether he has received the COVID-19 vaccine and it is not clear whether his vaccination status is related to his absence from SONS OF APOLLO's South American tour.

According to the official web site of the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Brazil, proof of vaccine is required for most travelers to Brazil.

On Monday, Sheehan took to his Instagram to share a few photos of him "getting all the required vaccinations" for a MR. BIG trip to India back in 2009. He wrote in an accompanying message: "While finishing an EU tour in Germany, we had a very kind medical doctor come backstage and he did a great job inoculating all of us. As a result--I had a fabulous time in India, and came home healthy!"

When one fan responded in the comments section that he heard Billy isn't coming to South America with SONS OF APOLLO because he didn't get the COVID-19 vaccine and lamented the fact that Sheehan had to "miss this tour leg because of some stupid restrictions," Billy responded: "thank you for understanding".

Another fan wrote "back when vaccines were…well….vaccines" in reference to Billy's 2009 inoculation, to which Sheehan replied: "exactly".

In addition to Sheehan and Sherinian, SONS OF APOLLO features former DREAM THEATER member Mike Portnoy (drums),Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (guitar; ex-GUNS N' ROSES) and Jeff Scott Soto (vocals; ex-JOURNEY, ex-YNGWIE MALMSTEEN'S RISING FORCE).

SONS OF APOLLO's South American tour dates:

August 09 - Curitiba, Brazil @Ópera de Arame

August 11 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @Circo Voador

August 13 - São Paulo, Brazil @Tokio Marine Hall

August 14 – Brasília, Brazil @ Toinha Brasil Show

August 16 – Santiago, Chile @Teatro Cariola

August 18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @Teatro Flores

SONS OF APOLLO' second studio album, "MMXX" (pronounced: 20/20),was released in January 2020 via InsideOut Music/Sony.