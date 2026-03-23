DINO CAZARES Says New FEAR FACTORY Singer MILO SILVESTRO 'Adapted Very Quickly' To Touring Lifestyle

In a new interview with Brazil's Headbangers News, FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares spoke about what it has been like working with the group's latest addition, Italian-born vocalist Milo Silvestro, who replaced FEAR FACTORY's original singer Burton C. Bell three years ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, it's been three years — pretty much exactly three years. And [Milo] pretty much adapted well. He wasn't really a professional touring musician 'cause he didn't tour a lot, but he definitely played live a lot in his local area. But as far as touring, he wasn't really that experienced. And so that was the one thing that he had to learn, and he definitely learned along the way. He adapted very quickly, so that was easy. But as far as singing and as far as knowing the FEAR FACTORY style, he was a big fan of the band. He was definitely influenced by our past singer. So that's how he learned pretty much how to sing heavy and melodic and do the combination of heavy growls and melodic vocals. So that was pretty easy for him to just jump right in and sing for the band. I mean, when I auditioned him, he sang 15 songs and he didn't have to look at the lyrics. 'Cause I auditioned other singers, and they only knew the three songs that I told him to sing. And they had to look at their phone and look at the lyrics. When Milo came in, he sang the three songs without having to look at the lyrics at his phone or nothing. He knew them right away. And I'm, like, 'Wow. Let's try some more.' And he did more and more and more. And I was, like, "Wow, this guy is really a big fan.' And he has the FEAR FACTORY sound. And so that's the reason why I chose him."

Dino also talked about the rest of FEAR FACTORY's current lineup, which includes drummer Pete Webber and bassist Tony Campos.

"I try to pick guys that are best for the band," Cazares explained. "Obviously, they could play the parts. They don't have a problem playing the parts. And Pete's an amazing drummer. He comes from more of a thrash background, but he also grew up listening to FEAR FACTORY. I mean, he told me that he saw FEAR FACTORY when he was 14 or 15 years old. He came to the show in Worcester, Massachusetts. So, he's been a fan of the band for a long time, so he's learned a lot of the music, and for him stepping in on drums was seamless. And Tony Campos, he's been a friend of mine for many years, probably 30 years, and we've been in numerous bands together. We have a band called ASESINO. And he was playing in the L.A. local scene when we first came out, FEAR FACTORY as well. So I've known him for many years, and he's a great player. But he has his own band called STATIC-X. So whenever STATIC-X is not touring, he tours with us. The door is always open for him."

FEAR FACTORY recently announced a November 2026 U.S. tour with support from DARKEST HOUR and BROTALITY. The "Cybernetic Domination" trek will kick off immediately after FEAR FACTORY's upcoming co-headlining tour with Cleveland, Ohio-based masked metal masters MUSHROOMHEAD.

FEAR FACTORY's long-awaited new studio album is tentatively due later this year via Nuclear Blast. The LP will mark FEAR FACTORY's first release with the band's latest additions, Silvestro and Webber, who have been part of FEAR FACTORY's touring lineup for more than three years.

Silvestro's addition to FEAR FACTORY was officially announced in February 2023.

FEAR FACTORY played its first headlining concert with Silvestro and Webber on May 5, 2023 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

FEAR FACTORY's latest album, "Aggression Continuum", was released in June 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP, which was recorded primarily in 2017, featured Cazares, Heller and Bell.

In September 2020, Bell issued a statement officially announcing his departure from FEAR FACTORY, saying that he "cannot align" himself with someone whom he does not trust or respect, apparently referring to Cazares.

Bell later told Kerrang! magazine that his split with FEAR FACTORY had been a long time coming. "It's been on my mind for a while," he said. "These lawsuits [over the rights to the FEAR FACTORY name] just drained me. The egos. The greed. Not just from bandmembers, but from the attorneys involved. I just lost my love for it."

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)