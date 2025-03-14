DISTURBED's Concert Pyrotechnics Cause Damage To CHICAGO BULLS' Championship Banners

According to the Chicago Tribune, DISTURBED's pyrotechnic display during the band's concert Saturday (March 8) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois caused "minor damage" to the Chicago Bulls' championship banners, forcing the banners to be removed for the remainder of the season. The banners commemorating the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships were damaged by pyrotechnics which were positioned directly underneath the banners.

"United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners," United Center communications said in a statement. "While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season."

The banners commemorate the Bulls' championships from 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998.

On two occasions during DISTURBED's summer 2023 U.S. tour, the band got drenched when a pyro display during the closing song, "Inside The Fire", of the group's concert set off the venues' emergency sprinkler system, pouring water all over the stage and the four members of the group.

DISTURBED kicked off the U.S. leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" on February 25 at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho. The trek celebrates 25 years of DISTURBED's seminal debut album which launched the band into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. Each night features two sets of music, opening with DISTURBED playing the five-times-platinum "The Sickness" in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. Openers on the U.S. shows include THREE DAYS GRACE, SEVENDUST, DAUGHTRY and NOTHING MORE, depending on the date.

Earlier this month, DISTURBED announced the European leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" with support from MEGADETH.

Since "The Sickness" was released in 2000, the album was certified five times platinum by the RIAA, spent a total of 106 weeks on the US Billboard 200 chart, and Revolver named it one of "Top 25 Debut Hard Rock Albums." Billboard said of the title track upon release: "'Down With The Sickness' is, of course, the quintessential DISTURBED song, harnessing all the band's seethe and its now-famous tribal beat and guitar chug into three and a half minutes of alt-metal mayhem. It's menacing, it's rhythmic, it's rebellious."

DISTURBED recently announced the 25th-anniversary edition release of "The Sickness". To commemorate the anniversary, the band reissued the five-times-platinum-certified LP on March 7, exactly 25 years to the date of their original release.

On February 21, DISTURBED released a new single, "I Will Not Break", via the band's own label, Mother Culture Records.