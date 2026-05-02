DISTURBED's JOHN MOYER Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety

DISTURBED bassist John Moyer is celebrating one year of sobriety.

Earlier today (Saturday, May 2),the 52-year-old musician took to his social media to shared a video message in which he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " Happy Saturday, May 2nd.

"So today is actually a really special day for me on a personal level that I wanna share with you guys. Today I am one year with no drinking, no alcohol. It's a big deal for me.

"I have been a lifelong drinker since I was a teenager," John admitted. "It seems like it was tied up with every part of my life, my social circles, my professional life.

"Rock and roll and metal music and being a musician has a very complicated relationship with drugs and alcohol. And I've had a very complicated relationship with drugs and alcohol. And a year ago, I reached a point where… I had been wanting to quit for a while, but I reached a point where I was in a situation, and it was in the middle of the 'The Sickness [25th Anniversary] Tour'. The first half of the tour I was drinking a lot, and my behavior was becoming erratic and I wasn't the person I wanted to be. And I was struggling. And we took a break in the middle of that tour — it was, like, a week- or week-and-a-half-long break between the first leg and the second leg — and it had become clear to me that my bandmembers were worried about me. And they basically said, 'Listen, for this second half of the tour, we need you to clean up and maybe get some help after the tour's over.' And that was a big wake-up call for me. I took it very seriously, and when I went back out on the road, my very first show was in Seattle, and that was the first show in as long as I can remember that I didn't drink after the show. I never really drank that much before the show — maybe a shot or two, which when you're drinking a lot of alcohol, that's not much. But after the show was when I would really let it go. And so that first show in Seattle was the first show I had done in a long, long time — I mean, maybe ever — that I didn't drink at all. Maybe there was a time period before, maybe a month that I had taken off, like in 2008, but to seriously not drink, it was a big deal. It was a little scary, and I was nervous on stage. I didn't have that alcohol crutch, I guess. I'm not sure what it was. I was very raw. I had been a week or 10 days clean or so, so it was tough, but it was good. And I remember the show very well, and I remembered every show since then very well. And it has been a journey and a process of self-reflection, of accountability, and of trying to be a better person. And I am so much happier with my life now.

"I didn't realize how much I was holding myself back," John continued. "I was drinking to escape the problems that were happening from me drinking. It's a weird, vicious, terrible cycle. And I was happy that I've been able to break it. And the bigger part is grow from it. And the reason I'm sharing this is not because I'm looking for congratulations or anything like that, but I feel like it's important that if anyone out there is struggling with alcohol and drug abuse, that if I can beat it, I truly believe anyone can beat it. And there is help out there for you. And if you are looking for what I have, you can message me, and maybe I can get you on the right path, maybe I can help you. Maybe you're curious as to how I was able to do it, because it's not easy for a lot of people. And I had to find a way, but I found it, and I'm a much happier person for it. And my family's happier for it, my friends are happier for it, my bandmembers are happier for it. And now I can engage with you guys as fans in a way that I was never able to do before, because I was just not happy with myself, with the way I looked. I wasn't confident. I'm not sure — there was a whole lot of things that go on with it, and that's a big reason why you're seeing me on social media so much more now, because I feel like I have something to offer. And I love it. And I have love in my heart and love for you guys, and it's a different world for me. And I'm very thankful to have this opportunity.

"If you are struggling, there is life on the other side," Moyer added. "There is a better world. There is a better place, and I'm proof of it.

"So, happy one-year sobriety to myself. I will take that. And I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my life of continued sobriety, and I am so thankful to share it all with you."

Three and a half years ago, Moyer married his longtime girlfriend Brandi Nicole Hester. The couple, who had been engaged since May 2021, tied the knot on November 5, 2022 in their hometown of Kyle, Texas. Prior to their engagement, they had been dating for six years. They share two boys, Donovan and Logan, from previous relationships.

Hester works as an interior designer and stylist serving the Austin, Texas metropolitan and surrounding area.

Prior to joining DISTURBED in 2004, Moyer played in rock bands THE UNION UNDERGROUND and SOAK, both major label acts hailing from Texas. He has also toured and/or recorded with ADRENALINE MOB, ART OF ANARCHY and ex-QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate.

While he is still capable of playing finger-style, Moyer prefers picking because it has a more aggressive feeling.

In 2011, John released a bass instructional video titled "Modern Metal Bass" for Rock House Publishing.