Documentary About Late SNOT Singer LYNN STRAIT In The Works

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "Nu Pod" podcast with hosts Joshua Toomey and Ro Kohli, SNOT guitarist Mikey Doling revealed that there are plans to make a documentary about the band's late singer Lynn Strait. He said: "There's a director who reached out to us — reached out to me. And then Shavo's [Odadjian, SYSTEM OF A DOWN bassist] also involved… We're actually working on stuff now; we've actually started some interviews. We started with his family first — sisters, mother. Even the director has already flown back to New York and met with Lynn's family from back in New York — his aunts, uncles, cousins. So we've actually started [filming]."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lynn died in died in a car accident in December 1998 as he attempted to drive across Highway 101 in Mussel Shoals, California. The 30-year-old singer died instantly after his 1992 Ford Tempo was broadsided by a southbound full-size pickup truck about noon. Also killed was Strait's small bulldog, SNOT's mascot Dobbs, who adorned the cover of the band's debut album, the 1997 Geffen Records release "Get Some". Strait, a Santa Barbara resident, was crossing the highway after visiting his girlfriend in the community. Lynn apparently pulled into the path of the truck, which was going about 65 mph. The impact sent Strait's car spinning into the center divider where it stopped, a California Highway Patrol officer told the Los Angeles Times at the time.

SNOT disbanded in 1998 following Strait's death, putting an end to a career that generated considerable promise but only one studio album, the aforementioned "Get Some". The band had been writing material for its sophomore CD and had completed 10 songs at the time of Strait's tragic passing. As a memorial to Strait, SNOT eventually decided to release those tracks, with lyrics and guest vocals provided by a host of stars from the alt-metal community. The resulting album, "Strait Up", was a fitting tribute from Strait's peers and friends, featuring members of LIMP BIZKIT, KORN, SLIPKNOT, SEVENDUST, (HED) P.E., COAL CHAMBER, SUGAR RAY, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, SOULFLY, and more.

SNOT in 2014 recruited Carl Bensley (VITIATE, CONSUME THE FIRE) to sing for the band following the departure of Tommy "Vext" Cummings (ex-DIVINE HERESY, BAD WOLVES).

SNOT's U.S. tour, during which the band performed "Get Some" in its entirety, kicked off in late November 2014 in Palm Desert, California and wrapped in late December 2014 in Pomona, California.

Cummings fronted SNOT in 2008-2009 before he and guitarist Sonny Mayo exited the group amid "strained relationships."