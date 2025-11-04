DUFF MCKAGAN Teams Up SEYMOUR DUNCAN For Signature PJ Pickup Set

Experience the aggressive, punchy tone that defined rock anthems from GUNS N' ROSES to VELVET REVOLVER with Duff McKagan's signature Seymour Duncan pickup set, now available for your PJ bass.

Since the mid-1980s, McKagan's bass lines and songwriting have powered hits from GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER and his other highly influential projects. On classic performances like "Sweet Child O' Mine", "Slither" and "Welcome To The Jungle", his weapon of choice was a Fender PJ bass loaded with Seymour Duncan pickups. Now you can harness that same tight low-end and sharp attack Duff is known for with the Duff McKagan Signature PJ Pickup Set.

Great bass players know that a PJ pickup combination can give you the punchy, thunderous tones needed for rock, punk, funk and beyond. Chasing that flexibility, Duff used his first record advance to buy a Fender Jazz Bass Special with a Precision split-coil pickup in the neck position and a Jazz bass pickup in the bridge. The original single-coil bridge pickup was swapped out for a Seymour Duncan Hot Stack Jazz bass pickup, nixing the hum in all positions while also adding some extra output.

Years later, Duff was gifted a bass with the Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound P-Bass pickup in the neck. The large diameter alnico 5 magnets and high output coils gave Duff an exciting new dimension to his sound, and he began to pair it with the Hot Stack Jazz Bass bridge for a powerful pickup combination with plenty of grit, low end, and attack. This pairing became Duff's signature sound, and he's used these pickups on hit recordings and world tours ever since.

Seymour Duncan has partnered with Duff to offer these two pickups as the Duff McKagan Signature PJ Set, bearing his distinctive skull-and-crossbones logo. This combination is sure to inspire anyone looking for an aggressive bass tone without hum, perfect for stage and studio. Load these high output pickups into your PJ bass to achieve Duff's trademark sound — noise free and with plenty of attitude.

For more than 40 years, Duff McKagan has been an unstoppable creative force, spanning a multitude of bands, tours, collaborations, writings, and an ongoing solo body of work that includes such critically acclaimed albums as 2019's Shooter Jennings-produced "Tenderness" and 2023's soul-searching "Lighthouse". Starting at just 15, McKagan has been a part of such diverse and influential bands as THE VAINS (1979),THE FASTBACKS (1980),THE LIVING (1982),THE FARTZ (1990),10 MINUTE WARNING (1993) and LOADED (1998),along, of course, with his historic role as founding member of both GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER. In addition to his prolific musical efforts, McKagan is The New York Times best-selling author of 2011's "It's So Easy: And Other Lies" and 2015's "How To Be A Man: (And Other Illusions)", and the co-host (with Susan Holmes McKagan) of the popular "Three Chords & The Truth" radio show, airing in North America on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard (Ch. 38). In addition, "Three Chords & The Truth" airs weekly on stations around the globe, including the U.K.'s Planet Rock, Denmark's myROCK, Finland's Radio Rock, Germany/Switzerland/Austria's Rock Antenne, Iceland and Canada's x977, and Poland's Antyradio.