EDSEL DOPE Defends STATIC-X Comeback: It Was Done 'Right'

In a new interview with PipemanRadio conducted at last month's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, DOPE leader Edsel Dope, who is widely rumored to be Xer0 (pictured),the masked frontman of STATIC-X, and STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos spike about STATIC-X's decision to reunite without its late singer Wayne Static, who died 11 years ago. Edsel said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "They [STATIC-X] did it right. I think a lot of bands try to move forward. They feel their instincts are, 'We gotta put a new guy up front and we gotta tell everybody that we're okay and we're moving forward.' And their goal was not to move forward. The goal was to celebrate the achievement and then figure out a way for these experiences to take place for the betterment of the people that love the band and love the record and wanna celebrate and say goodbye, but also hello again. It's a very interesting human experiment."

Tony added: "For the three of us [Campos, drummer Ken Jay and guitarist Koichi Fukuda], it was a very cathartic thing for us to close some chapters and resolve some feelings. 'Cause we never really got a chance to say goodbye to [Wayne]. A lot of fans didn't get to say goodbye to him, and so this was an opportunity for all of us to you say goodbye to the dude and celebrate."

After host Pipeman noted that "the music keeps Wayne's memory alive", Edsel concurred. "The truth of the matter, and I say this with great respect, is that the music was bigger than one person," he said. "The music connected to millions of people around the world. So, he knew that. We all know that. And you're right, though. It's really amazing. The result was not guaranteed. There was a lot of doubters. The fact that that STATIC-X, and I like to use the word is as 'healthy' in 2025 as it is after being as unhealthy as it was is fucking remarkable."

Pipeman went on to say that what STATIC-X is doing is "better than what's being done with PANTERA", a reference to the fact that PANTERA's classic members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) are touring with Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums) after the deaths of original PANTERA members "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott (guitar) and Vinnie Paul Abbott (drums). Edsel chimed in: "Well, I just wouldn't compare. I understand the compliment and I appreciate it. Zakk is Zakk. And he loved Dime. He's the right guy. The reason that PANTERA [touring again] hits harder for people is 'cause [Dimebag and Vinnie] were brothers. That's a different bond too, and it's just such a weird thing. But again, that point of you bringing them up, and earlier we were talking about [late LINKIN PARK singer] Chester [Bennington], if you really just wanna simplify it all and say, 'What are you grateful for?' I'm grateful to just be here. There's so many of us that aren't here anymore, for one reason or another. That alone, being one of them that has been healthy enough and has dodged those pitfalls of health and accidents. Enough of us are still here to be, like, 'Wow, this is remarkable.' And I'm very grateful to just be above the dirt, man."

Circling back to PANTERA's decision to tour again, even though Vinnie Paul had repeatedly shot down any talk of a PANTERA reunion while he was still alive, Edsel said: "I don't care about the differences that the band had, because that's just how shit works. Hopefully everyone grows and lives long enough to reconcile, but most of the time it doesn't work like that. And anybody that says any different is a hypocrite because we all have a friend we had a falling out with and we wish that, 'Oh, maybe I should just pick up [the phone],' or a family member [that we had a falling out with], whatever, and you don't. But at the end of the day, the fact that 13-year-old kids are being taken to a PANTERA concert by their uncle or their dad, and they're hearing 'Walk' for the first time, and they're getting the same chill bumps that we all got is good for PANTERA. It's good for Dime and Vinnie. It's good for metal."

After Pipeman noted that Dimebag's longtime girlfriend Rita Haney had given her blessing to the current PANTERA lineup, Edsel said: "And that was the big part of STATIC-X, that when this whole thing came together, that Tony was absolutely a hundred percent behind, was that if Wayne's family wasn't on board with every decision, that they weren't gonna make a single decision. And you have to respect the people closest to the ones that aren't here, because that's the best barometer you can get. And anybody that's outside that's gonna tell you what they think the person would've thought has no idea. Because the people closest to these people that have passed on are the ones that are supporting and embracing it.

"So, again, this is the world we live in," Dope added. "Everybody's gotta give their basement opinion with Doritos fucking crumbs on their chest. You can't please 'em all. And as my old friend Racci Shay from DOPE used to say, 'If you can't fuck 'em, fuck 'em.'"

STATIC-X recently announced a 25th-anniversary edition of its legendary debut, "Wisconsin Death Trip". The anniversary edition — "Wisconsin Death Trip (25th Anniversary Corrosive Edition)" — contains two handmade, orange-and-black eclipse vinyl with remastered versions of the original album audio, presented in a comprehensive box set, filled with bonus tracks and never-seen artwork available worldwide on December 12. The band reunited with the original producer Ulrich Wild as well as original photographer Exum to deliver a whole new experience for the album. The album has been remastered by Wild, and a second disc of demos, alternate versions and rare tracks are included making the album total runtime over an hour and eleven minutes. Exum unearthed hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the shoot and the band have used them to completely redesign the packaging. Limited-edition deluxe versions include signed prints, laser engraved ID tag, ID bracelet with QR code linking to the full 8mm BTS video footage of the "Wisconsin Death Trip" photo shoot, pill bottle, stickers and more and is only available at www.static-x.com.

STATIC-X's original "Wisconsin Death Trip" members Campos, Fukuda and Jay, along with current vocalist/guitarist Xer0, are continuing to bring their ultra entertaining Evil Disco extravaganza on the road throughout 2025. The band is currently supporting MUDVAYNE on their tour.

Static died after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Static founded STATIC-X in 1994 and achieved commercial success with "Wisconsin Death Trip", which included the rock radio hit "Push It".

The group issued five more studio albums before disbanding permanently in June 2013. Static had been pursuing a solo career at the time of his death.

Back in October 2019, a photo was posted online clearly showing that Dope and Xer0 shared the same neck tattoo. However, Edsel later posted a lengthy statement on his band's Facebook page attempting to quash the rumors, implying Xer0's distinctive body ink was in fact a Photoshop job. Dope even provided a photograph of himself supposedly observing a STATIC-X performance sidestage to prove he and Xer0 were not the same person.

STATIC-X's "Project Regeneration Vol. 1" LP came out in July 2020. The first of two volumes, it featured 12 brand new tracks, containing many of the final vocal performances and musical compositions of Wayne Static, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" lineup of Campos, Jay and Fukuda. A follow-up album, "Project Regeneration: Vol. 2", arrived on January 26, 2024. A collection of 14 brand-new songs, the LP was produced by Xer0 and mixed/mastered by longtime collaborator Ulrich Wild.