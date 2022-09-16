EPICA Announces 'The Alchemy Project'

Dutch symphonic metallers EPICA will release "The Alchemy Project" on November 11 through Atomic Fire Records.

In the 20 years of their existence, EPICA has never shied away from challenges, twists and turns, weathering every storm and pushing the symphonic metal genre to heights no one even dared to believe in. Since 2002, the band featuring singer Simone Simons and her longtime musical partner Mark Jansen has released eight highly innovative and cinematic albums, has toured the world over and has left its mark as one of metal’s most prolific, most cherished and most admired success stories forever.

With "The Alchemy Project", EPICA sets another highlight in the band's 20th-anniversary year. Graced by a vivid and witty artwork by graphic wizard Heilemania, visual partner in crime for more that 15 years, EPICA embarks on a journey through seven extraordinary new songs. Co-written and performed with diverse guests ranging from extremists like FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, Niilo Sevänen (INSOMNIUM) and Björn "Speed" Strid (SOILWORK) via melodic masters like Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT),keyboard legend Phil Lanzon (URIAH HEEP) and Roel Van Helden (POWERWOLF) to a once-in-a-lifetime song with Simone Simons, Charlotte Wessels and Myrkur, the EPICA members have really outdone themselves once again. The result is a mind-bending EP that even surpasses the usual broad scope of an EPICA record.

The first song they wrote for this seven-track offering was "The Final Lullaby", a fast-paced, intense clash between EPICA and the avant-garde rock of Norwegian legends SHINING (with saxophone!),graced with one of the biggest refrains you will hear all year.

"I've been a big fan of SHINING since the first time I heard them," bassist Rob Van Der Loo says. "Our intention with 'The Final Lullaby' was to make a mash-up between EPICA and SHINING so we thought it would be a good idea if I would come up with some riffs that would be typical SHINING and they would do the complete opposite."

The seven songs on "The Alchemy Project" were co-written and performed with the following renowned guest musicians:

01. The Great Tribulation [feat. FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE]

02. Wake The World [feat. Phil Lanzon (URIAH HEEP) & Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT)]

03. The Final Lullaby [feat. SHINING]

04. Sirens - Of Blood And Water [feat. Charlotte Wessels & Myrkur]

05. Death Is Not The End [feat. Frank Schiphorst (MAYAN) & Björn "Speed" Strid (SOILWORK)]

06. Human Devastation [feat. Henri Sattler (GOD DETHRONED),Sven de Caluwé (ABORTED)]

07. The Miner [feat. Asim Searah (DAMNATION PLAN),Niilo Sevänen (INSOMNIUM),Roel Van Helden (POWERWOLF)]

"The Alchemy Project" is now available for worldwide pre-order as digipak CD, LP or digitally.

EPICA kicked off a North American tour with SABATON on Thursday (September 15).

Just one day after the release of its anniversary reissues "We Still Take You With Us" and "Live At Paradiso", EPICA celebrated 20 years of existence live on September 3 at 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, the same place where they played their first show (supporting ANATHEMA) back in 2002.

EPICA was formed by composer Mark Jansen after leaving AFTER FOREVER in 2002, and the band quickly gained attention outside their home country, taking big steps towards becoming the leading symphonic metal superpower they have long proven to be. After their ambitious debut "The Phantom Agony" (2002) and the surprisingly eclectic sophomore work "Consign To Oblivion" (2005),the road took them to new heights via their first concept masterpiece "The Divine Conspiracy" (2007) and their global breakthrough "Design Your Universe" (2009). 2012's opus "Requiem For The Indifferent", 2014's bedazzling "The Quantum Enigma" and "The Holographic Principle" (2016),cemented their reputation as not only one of the hardest-working metal bands in the business but also as one of the best. With 2021's "Omega", the final part of the metaphysical trilogy they began with "The Quantum Enigma", they reclaimed the throne without so much as the blink of an eye, amassing three million-plus streams during the first week of the album's release.