EVERGREY Releases New Single 'Oxygen'

Before EVERGREY embark on their European tour with KATATONIA, the Swedish metal titans return with a new song, "Oxygen", channeling their essence with renewed intensity. Blending eerie atmospheres and crushing riffs, it delves into themes of depression and inner struggle. Fueled by their new drummer Simen Sandnes, a fresh production team with EVERGREY founder, singer and guitarist Tom S. Englund and Vikram Shankar (WITHIN TEMPTATION, SILENT SKIES),and the mix of Adam "Nolly" Getgood — known for his work with giants like PERIPHERY, SLEEP TOKEN and ARCHITECTS — EVERGREY sound as vital as they did at their start, yet fiercely modern. "Oxygen" becomes both a desperate plea for resilience amidst darkness and a cathartic release — a visceral cry for air in the suffocating grip of turmoil.

Come Monday, November 10, EVERGREY will bring the new single to stages across Europe. Teaming up with Napalm labelmates KATATONIA, and with support from KLOGR, they will play 32 shows, starting in the Finnish city of Turku and closing their six-week run shortly before Christmas in EVERGREY's home country's capital, Stockholm.

EVERGREY comments: "We're thrilled to unleash our new single, 'Oxygen'. This is EVERGREY at our most explosive — almost certainly our heaviest track yet, packed with crushing riffs, vibrant key changes, and soaring melodies that'll awaken your soul. Lyrically, it embodies the raw, suffocating weight of an inner darkness, yet symbolizes the relentless never-ending war to break free and grasp that fleeting breath of hope. We've bled for this one and can't wait for you to live in its intensity. Because this is us like you've never heard before."

The artwork for "Oxygen" was created by Mattias Norén of Progart Media and can be seen below.

Longtime EVERGREY drummer Jonas Ekdahl announced his departure from the band in May 2024, explaining in a statement that his "passion within music [had] gradually shifted from touring and playing live shows to the creative aspect of being in the studio: writing songs, recording, producing, and mixing. It has reached a point where I no longer find joy and excitement in touring, making it difficult to continue," he said. "It has felt like I was traveling away from something rather than toward something whenever we would go out to play. Instead, I want to dedicate my time, focus, and energy to writing, producing, and mixing."

EVERGREY's fourteenth studio album, "Theories Of Emptiness", came out in June 2024 via Napalm Records. The LP was produced by Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, and was mixed by Getgood, who worked closely with the band from the start — bringing out the vividness of the album's overall sonic profile. Rounding out the album's production, mastering was helmed by Thomas "Plec" Johansson (SOILWORK, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, ONSLAUGHT, THE GEMS, ELEINE and many more).