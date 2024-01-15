Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Is Entering 'Second Phase' Of His Recovery After Undergoing Hip And Femur Surgery

Former SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg says that he is moving into "the second phase" of his recovery after undergoing hip and femur surgery in November.

On Sunday (January 14),the 33-year-old Nashville-based musician, who required crutches as he recovered from his operation, took to his social media to share a video of his progress, and he included the following message: "Two months! Now we're talking. It's been two months since I underwent surgery to repair & reattach my left hip labrum and shave down part of excess femur bone. I'm so excited to move into the second phase of my recovery — no longer just stabilizing and protecting the joint, but building back strength and getting back to my favorite activities.

"It's still a slow and steady physical therapy process, but it's incredibly encouraging that my team has cleared me to start playing drums again — much earlier than I had originally expected.

"Feeling awesome. Thank you all for your continued good vibes and messages of support, it's sincerely appreciated.

Earlier this month, Weinberg shared a video of him walking "unassisted" for the first time since undergoing his surgery.

On November 5, SLIPKNOT released a statement via social media in which it said it had "decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay."

Six days later, Weinberg, who replaced Joey Jordison, SLIPKNOT's original drummer, in 2013, shared on Instagram that he "was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call", "the news of which, most of you learned shortly after."

Jay played his final show with SLIPKNOT on November 3 at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

When SLIPKNOT announced Weinberg's departure, the band thanked Jay "for his dedication and passion over the past ten years." The group added: "No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, SLIPKNOT is intent on evolving. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father, Max Weinberg, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

".5: The Gray Chapter" went on to score a trio of Grammy nominations, including two for "Best Metal Performance" and a nomination for "Best Rock Album".

Weinberg also played on 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" and 2022's "The End, So Far", both of which topped Billboard's rock albums chart.

SLIPKNOT has yet to announce a replacement for Jay.