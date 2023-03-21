Ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Singer GREG PUCIATO Announces Debut Solo Tour

Greg Puciato, former vocalist of THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN and man of multiple bands (KILLER BE KILLED, JERRY CANTRELL, THE BLACK QUEEN),ventures out on his first solo tour this spring, with dates stretching across North America.

"Gonna take a big ol' North American road trip with some friends, booked some shows along the way to justify it to myself, and pay for gas." says Puciato. "I'd love to see as many of you as possible, old fans and new, and everyone in between. Let's make some memorable nights together. This is the first time I've gone on tour for the records that I started releasing under my own name back in 2020, and it'll possibly be the only tour under my own name for the foreseeable future. Come on down!"

Puciato released two solo albums over the past few years: 2020's "Child Soldier: Creator Of God" and 2022's "Mirrorcell". Partnering with producer Steve Evetts (THE CURE, EVERY TIME I DIE) for both releases, the albums showcased yet another side to the dynamic and versatile singer. NME described Puciato's music as "straight from the heart," Exclaim! said he "excels at what is less expected," and Revolver said the music "surges and soars across genres, sounds and emotions with thrilling abandon."

Joining Puciato for the five-week trek are ESCUELA GRIND (May 3 to 17 and May 30 to June 7),DEAF CLUB (featuring Justin Pearson of THE LOCUST/DEAD CROSS) and TRACE AMOUNT. Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

May 03 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading

May 04 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

May 06 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

May 07 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

May 09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

May 10 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

May 12 - Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line

May 14 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

May 16 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

May 17 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

May 18 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

May 20 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PBDT

May 21 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

May 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

May 23 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

May 25 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

May 26 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

May 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

May 30 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

May 31 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

June 01 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

June 04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

June 06 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

June 07 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

Puciato rose to prominence as the singer of THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, joining the band in 2001. Over the next 16 years, Puciato became notorious for unpredictable and legendary live performances. Puciato expanded beyond THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN over the ensuing years, co-creating KILLER BE KILLED with members of SOULFLY and MASTODON, followed by the debut of the boldly unique electro outfit THE BLACK QUEEN in 2015, and the creation of his Federal Prisoner, a label and art collective formed in partnership with fine artist Jesse Draxler. The list of Puciato projects began to grow with the new decade, releasing his debut solo album, "Child Soldier: Creator Of God", in 2020, a follow-up ("Mirrorcell") in 2022, and lending his vocals to Jerry Cantrell's 2021 album "Brighten". Rolling Stone has said that "few singers live, breathe… their art like he does," or as Kerrang! so neatly surmised, Puciato is "a gifted artist taken at different temperatures."

Photo credit: Jim Louvau