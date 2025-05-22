FALLING IN REVERSE's 2025 'God Is A Weapon' North American Tour: BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

FALLING IN REVERSE has announced the "God Is A Weapon" North American tour, kicking off on August 10 in Denver, Colorado and running through September 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Support on the trek will come from SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, WAGE WAR, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, TECH N9NE, SLEEP THEORY and POINT NORTH on select dates (see exact details for each show below).

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, May 22 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) local time and end on Thursday, may 22 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBM25" using the ticketing links below to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Earlier this week, FALLING IN REVERSE released a new song called "God Is A Weapon" featuring a guest appearance by Marilyn Manson. The track is available now via digital outlets, with an accompanying video which can be seen below.

FALLING IN REVERSE will hit the European festival circuit starting on June 7 at Germany's Rock Im Park.

"God Is A Weapon" 2025 North American tour dates:

Aug. 10 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 12 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^ (buy tickets)

Aug. 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ^ (buy tickets)

Aug. 14 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^ (buy tickets)

Aug. 16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center ^ (buy tickets)

Aug. 17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^ (buy tickets)

Aug. 19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^ (buy tickets)

Aug. 20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater ^ (buy tickets)

Aug. 22 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^ (buy tickets)

Aug. 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^ (buy tickets)

Aug. 25 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ^ (buy tickets)

Aug. 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^ (buy tickets)

Aug. 27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (buy tickets)

Aug. 29 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at the Riverbend Music Center ! (buy tickets)

Aug. 30 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ! (buy tickets)

Aug. 31 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center ! (buy tickets)

Sep. 02 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ! (buy tickets)

Sep. 03 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater ! (buy tickets)

Sep. 06 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ! (buy tickets)

Sep. 07 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium ! (buy tickets)

Sep. 09 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater $ (buy tickets)

Sep. 10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage $ (buy tickets)

Sep. 11 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell # (buy tickets)

Sep. 13 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center $ (buy tickets)

Sep. 14 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre $ (buy tickets)

Sep. 16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center $ (buy tickets)

Sep. 18 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake $ (buy tickets)

Sep. 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater $ (buy tickets)

Sep. 24 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort $ (buy tickets)

Sep. 26 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood $ (buy tickets)

^ with WAGE WAR, TECH N9NE, SLEEP THEORY

! with SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, SLEEP THEORY

$ with SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, POINT NORTH

# with HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, POINT NORTH

Both Kerrang! and Revolver magazine count the charismatic Las Vegas-born FALLING IN REVERSE frontman Ronnie Radke among "the greatest living rock stars".

Last August, FALLING IN REVERSE released its latest album, "Popular Monster", through Epitaph Records. The LP, which was produced by Radke and Tyler Smyth, was the band's first full-length since 2017's "Coming Home".

"Popular Monster" arrived armed with no less than three RIAA-certified gold singles ("Zombified", "Voices In My Head" and "Watch The World Burn"),the double-platinum title track, a reimagined nü-metal classic, and six brand new anthems of furious metal, melody, and hip-hop. There was also a bona fide country crossover with "All My Life" and "Ronald", the delightfully wicked collaboration with Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible of SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL.

Ronnie formed a series of pop-punk bands in Las Vegas as a teenager, culminating in the creation of ESCAPE THE FATE. The metalcore group's meteoric rise coincided with the singer's spiral into addiction. By the time he was sentenced to two years in prison, the band he started had moved on without him. Some fans, critics, and industry types figured his story would end there. They were very wrong. The gold-certified debut album from FALLING IN REVERSE, "The Drug In Me Is You" (2011),arrived less than two years after Ronnie's release.