GARY HOLT On STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA's Latest Dismissal From EXODUS: 'The Marriage Was Done And Over'

Gary Holt has confirmed that Steve "Zetro" Souza was fired from EXODUS, explaining that the "marriage" between the singer and the rest of the band was "done and over".

Last month it was announced that EXODUS had parted ways with Zetro and had been rejoined by Rob Dukes.

Souza joined EXODUS in 1986 after previously fronting the band LEGACY (which later became TESTAMENT). He remained in the band until their hiatus in 1993, but rejoined them for two years from 2002 to 2004. Dukes had joined EXODUS in 2005 (following Souza's departure) and remained until 2014, when Souza rejoined.

Asked by fan on Instagram why Zetro was "let go" this time around, Gary replied: "If I told you you'd understand. I've no desire to talk badly about him. It's a marriage, being in a band. Behind closed doors, the marriage was done and over".

On Friday (February 7),Souza addressed his latest exit from EXODUS in the comments section below an Instagram post hinting that he was contributing lyrics to the next TESTAMENT album.

When one of Zetro's followers wrote, "We need a statement why you left EXODUS again", the singer replied: "Really no statement, I was let go , if you read the [band's official] statement it says EXODUS has parted ways , not Zetro has parted ways !"

After another one of his followers asked, "Why did you leave EXODUS?", Zetro replied: "I did not leave , I was let go !! EXODUS parted ways with Zetro".

When EXODUS announced Souza's latest departure on January 15, the band wrote in a statement: "We thank Steve for his years fronting the band and all the killer music we made during that time. We wish him only the best in the future and much success with anything he does.

"And please help us welcome Rob Dukes back to EXODUS! We are beyond stoked to have Rob back ripping up the stage with us and he's looking forward to crushing everything like only he can.

"Next chapter begins, new record rolls along as planned and the beatings will continue.'

Dukes joined EXODUS in January 2005 and appeared on four of the band's studio albums — "Shovel Headed Kill Machine" (2005),"The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A" (2007),"Let There Be Blood" (2008, a re-recording of EXODUS's classic 1985 LP, "Bonded By Blood") and "Exhibit B: The Human Condition" (2010).

When EXODUS parted ways with Souza in 2004, Holt blasted the singer over the circumstances that led to his departure, calling Zetro "human crap" and claiming Souza "pulled out of going to Mexico City only about twenty-four hours before were ready to leave". Gary added at the time: "If only you could have heard some of the shit that has come out of his fat pie hole over the last couple of years. Things like, 'Why does [bassist] Jack [Gibson] get the same money as me, who the hell is he anyway?' 'We should hire a bodyguard for South America,' 'If the fans want more than 12 songs out of me they should pay more money, they are getting their money's worth already!,' 'Why is Gary in the front of this promo picture, I should be in the front, that's copyright infringement!', (true! he said that!). There is soooo much more shit you wouldn't believe it. This motherfucker sat backstage and cried at Provinssirock fest in Finland like a pussy. Waaaaaah! Now you can keep your fat fuckin' ass at home and go off your Atkins diet (like it's working, lard ass!) and blow up as much as you'd like!"

In a separate posting at the time, Holt elaborated on the circumstances that led to Zetro's 2004 dismissal from the group. "It's like this," he wrote. "Who in their right mind would put up with this kind of bullshit? Yes, he did a killer job on the new album, but mainly because we did not allow him to fuck everything up with his stupid Bon Scott impersonations anymore. We made him sing more like [previous vocalist Paul] Baloff. I tried to make it work. More than you can imagine. But he was (is) the most miserable pile of crap to be around.

"I ended the band in '93 because I could not stand the motherfucker. I vowed I'd never be in a band with him again. This time it seemed he had changed. For a while. In 2002 when we returned from Europe he called our booking agent and had him send the remaining deposits to [him] and he promptly stole the rest of our money. He was paid more than anyone for our U.S. tour. These shows would have paid him, us, and helped get us caught up to him but since his ass wasn't getting all the money he bailed on us, thinking he would take his ball and go home, ending the game. Well I've got some news motherfucker. Gary Holt does not go down that easily!

"But as for Zetro, he does think he could always go solo. (I've heard him say it myself!) Well best of luck! You're gonna need it fat-ass!"

EXODUS recently announced two very special "Bonded By Blood" 40th-anniversary shows, falling upon late original vocalist Paul Baloff's birthday weekend (April 25). Taking place in Berkeley, California on Friday, April 25 at UC Theatre and Anaheim, California on Saturday, April 26 at House of Blues, the shows will feature EXODUS performing "Bonded By Blood" in its entirety, plus more hits, and each show will feature direct support from DEATH ANGEL. BLIND ILLUSION and NUKEM will open the Berkeley date, and HIRAX and NUKEM will open the Anaheim date. Special-edition "Bonded By Blood" merchandise will also be available.

Although EXODUS rarely gets mentioned alongside the so-called "Big Four" of 1980s thrash metal — METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX — the aforementioned "Bonded By Blood" LP inspired the likes of TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, VIO-LENCE and many others to launch their careers and is considered one of the most influential thrash metal albums of all time.