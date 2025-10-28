GEORGE LYNCH On Why He Is Still Playing Shows As LYNCH MOB After Completion Of Band's 'Farewell' Tour: 'I Lied'

In a new interview with Tim Caple of Rock 'N' Blues Experience, legendary guitarist George Lynch spoke about why he is still playing shows under the LYNCH MOB banner, seven months after the completion of the band's "The Final Ride" farewell tour celebrating LYNCH MOB's 35-year legacy. Joining Lynch on stage at all the recent gigs were vocalist Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE),drummer Brian Tichy (WHITESNAKE, FOREIGNER, OZZY OSBOURNE) and bassist Jaron Gulino. George said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I think you can see a common thread throughout this interview that I make really bad decisions [laughs] throughout my life. Horrible. You do not want me in charge of any of your decision making. So, if I give you any advice, do the opposite for a better outcome. I don't wanna be in charge. I shouldn't be managing anything or making any decisions about anything other than just playing my guitar and writing music. Having said that, I still try to do the right thing and be smart, but whatever.

"So we decided, or I decided, I think earlier this year, if I'm not mistaken, that this was the 35th anniversary, I believe, of the band, so maybe let's go out with a nice bookend and put out a good record and call it a day," he explained. "And we called it 'The Final Ride' — the tour was called 'The Final Ride'. And so I did that and sort of — not fired the band; we just all agreed to do this. So everybody went their separate ways. And there was some momentum and some interest because of that announcement. So all of a sudden my agent started getting all this work opportunity. He talked me, as agents do, talked me out of quitting LYNCH MOB touring. He said, 'Well, just add a few more shows.' Well, that's parlayed into, we just kept it going. So here we are. We're still touring, we're still putting out records. It's a different band than it was last year, but… Brian Tichy's back in the band. Andrew Freeman, Jaron Gulino and myself. It's a great band. And why not?"

He continued: "So, people are, like, 'Well, you said you were retiring LYNCH MOB.' I go, 'Well, I lied. I changed my mind. I'm sorry. Sue me. I'll see you in court.' I mean, what do you want me to tell you?

"So that's what it is. I make silly decisions — off-the-cuff decisions — sometimes that aren't well thought out. Here we are."

Tichy was previously a touring member of LYNCH MOB in 2010, 2012–2013, 2015, 2020 and 2025; Gulino was in LYNCH MOB from 2022 to 2025; and Freeman played with LYNCH MOB in 2003, 2010 and 2019.

This past July, the same four musicians played their first two shows under the name of what at the time was supposed to be George's new touring entity, GEORGE LYNCH & THE MOB.

Earlier in the year, George told Talking With Cars that he would put together "another" touring band with "a revolving door of different people." He added that he was "tentatively calling it GEORGE LYNCH & THE MOB, so people can identify with my name and the fact that there's still the LYNCH MOB aspect to that name without the bad connotations."

LYNCH MOB played what was being billed as the group's "final" concert on March 22 at the Medina Entertainment Center in Medina, Minnesota.

LYNCH MOB was formed in 1989 after Lynch parted ways with his former band DOKKEN. Their debut release, "Wicked Sensation", was met with critical and fan acclaim and went on to be certified gold in sales by the RIAA. The band would continue on through the years with a cast of talented players joining Lynch throughout their musical journey over the course of six more studio albums.

In August 2020, Lynch announced that he was ending LYNCH MOB due to the racial insensitivity of the moniker, saying he would no longer record or perform under that name. Two years later, George had a change of heart, explaining that he had to "live with the fact that [the name LYNCH MOB] has some negative connotations that I probably have to continue explaining for the rest of my life, and I don't mind doing that. But it is a brand that I built, and I'm just gonna stick with it. As far as a marketing thing and a brand thing and a business thing and a working thing, and it keeps my band guys working and it keeps the fans happy, it makes sense."

LYNCH MOB will release its ninth and final full-length studio album, "Dancing With The Devil", on November 28, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.

As was the case with LYNCH MOB's eighth studio album, 2023's "Babylon", "Dancing With The Devil" features Lynch alongside vocalist Gabriel Colón, bassist Jaron Gulino (TANTRIC, HEAVENS EDGE) and drummer Jimmy D'Anda (ex-BULLETBOYS).

Video and image credit: George s Pogacich