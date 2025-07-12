GOLDFINGER Releases 'Freaking Out A Bit' Feat. BLINK-182's MARK HOPPUS

Iconic ska-punk band GOLDFINGER has released a high-energy pop-punk track, "Freaking Out A Bit", featuring BLINK-182 frontman Mark Hoppus. Out now via Big Noise, the summer anthem explores themes of anxiety, digital-age burnout, and nostalgia delivered with a perfect blend of GOLDFINGER and BLINK-182's signature sounds.

GOLDFINGER frontman John Feldmann comments: "'Freaking Out A Bit' is a song I wrote with Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus… I had the concept for a song and a chorus, and they came in and brought it to life. Mark wrote the best verses, and Travis turned the beat around in the bridge, which gave it a whole new life of its own. Those guys are some of my best friends and I love them. So grateful I got to do this song with them I'm so glad it's finally coming out."

Renowned producer and frontman John Feldmann has been a driving creative force behind modern pop-punk's resurgence playing a major role in shaping the sound of a new generation of artists under his label and production wing. As longtime friends and collaborators, John and Mark have been making hits together since BLINK-182's Grammy-nominated seventh studio album "California" (2016). This new single is the latest addition to their growing discography.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, GOLDFINGER has been a pillar in the ska-punk and pop-punk movements since the mid-1990s. Known for breakout hits like "Superman" and "99 Red Balloons" and their electrifying live shows, the band continues to evolve while staying true to their roots.

GOLDFINGER will perform at the sold-out Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach taking place July 26 and July 27 at Shoreline Waterfront.

Los Angeles quartet GOLDFINGER helped contribute to a U.S. ska-punk movement in the mid-to-late 1990s along with RANCID, NO DOUBT, SUBLIME and THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES. The group was originally formed in 1994 by guitarist/singer John Feldmann and bassist/singer Simon Williams (who were both working at the same shoe store at the time),in addition to drummer Darrin Pfeiffer. A friend of Feldmann's, Charlie Paulson, signed on shortly thereafter, playing his first show with the group just a day after being given a tape of their songs to learn.

The band's fate turned when their song, "Here In Your Bedroom", was added into rotation on KROQ in Los Angeles, and everything changed. Soon, they were touring the world, opening up for their heroes, and then by the mid-2000s, becoming legends in their own right. In 1996, they broke the Guinness Book Of World Records for most shows ever played by a touring band with 385 shows played.

GOLDFINGER embodies pure punk and built a reputation for starting physical fights with off-duty police officers led by their drummer, guitar player, and bus driver. They were even banned from national television after their drummer flipped Conan O'Brien over his head during an interview.

GOLDFINGER has released seven full-length albums, sold millions of records worldwide, and been instrumental in helping to launch the careers of many of rock's top acts. They still continue to release music and are signed to Big Noise Music Group.

Photo credit: Caleb Alvarez