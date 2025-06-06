GWAR Shares New Single 'The Great Circus Train Disaster' From Multimedia Release 'The Return of Gor Gor'

Shock rock legends GWAR continue their 40th-anniversary celebration with the release of their new single, "The Great Circus Train Disaster", the second track unveiled from their upcoming multimedia release "The Return of Gor Gor", due out July 25 via Pit Records and Z2 Comics.

The new single arrives with an animated adventure that captures the mayhem and madness only GWAR can deliver, telling the tale of a catastrophic circus train derailment involving flaming elephants, twisted clowns, and one extremely unlucky cotton candy vendor.

GWAR guitarist Grodius Maximus comments on "The Great Circus Train Disaster": "The song just kinda came to us one day while we were all hanging out injecting ketamine and crushed-up insects into our dick holes. We were f****d up for days as we experienced hallucinations of charred clown bodies, lobster people impaled on stalagmites, and the unholy image of our pet baby dinosaur being whored out as sexual meat to a greasy mass of scabies encrusted republicans and greased up catholic priests. When we came to, the song was fully formed. All we had to do was hit record and BOOM... 'The Great Circus Train Disaster' was born...

"Now, MTV and Def Jam Recordings are knocking down our door. Charlie XCX, SLIPKNOT and Garth Brooks all want to collaborate with us, and to be honest, this type of success is just a bit overwhelming. Yeah, we get it. We're amazing songwriters... Deal with it!"

"The Return Of Gor Gor" features three brand new GWAR songs mixed by Kurt Ballou (CONVERGE, GodCity Studios) and four live tracks captured at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia during GWAR's 2024 tour, mixed by Chris Ronan Murphy. All songs were produced by GWAR and mastered by Alan Douches. The release also includes a 32-page comic detailing Gor Gor's return, which is included with all versions. Vinyl editions boast an animated etching of Gor Gor on Side A, with a semi-translucent etched deep purple vinyl available exclusively at GWAR.net and semi-translucent etched green vinyl at Z2Comics.com. A deluxe hardback edition is also available.

40 years ago, the intergalactic warlords of GWAR emerged from their Antarctic tomb to conquer the Earth with their barbaric blend of metal and mayhem. Over the decades, their monstrous live shows and relentless discography have solidified them as the ultimate overlords of shock rock. Now, with BälSäc, Beefcake, JiZMak and Blothar joined by the mighty shredder Grodius of the Maximus Clan, GWAR embarks on their latest quest — to reclaim their savage pet, Gor Gor, who mysteriously disappeared following the death of their former frontman, Oderus Urungus.

GWAR's Blöthar The Berserker comments on "The Return Of Gor Gor": "The last time I saw Gor Gor, he was just a wee fart dragon. He had crawled on the hood of my Kia Soul and was holding on for dear life while I drove to the store to buy Clamato. I bathed him in wiper fluid and used my wipers to knock him off my sweet ride. Next thing I know, he's a 20-foot tall trans-species prostitute working a pickle park. Apparently, he's all grown up and looking for revenge. This record chronicles his struggles as a young Dino-American trying to make his way in a cruel world."

"The Return Of Gor Gor" track listing:

01. The Great Circus Train Disaster

02. Tyrant King

03. Lot Lizard

04. Crack In The Egg (Live)

05. The Founding Fathers (Live)

06. America Must Be Destroyed (Live)

07. Fishfuck (Live)

GWAR will be on the road all year as part of its 40th-anniversary celebration.

About the excursion, Blöthar says: "This tour is gonna suck. Once again we will be onstage suffering through the attacks of a giant tyrant lizard just so humans can come to the gigs and get shitfaced on White Claws and show us their tits. Please, for the love of all that is holy, show us your tits."

Photo credit: Shawn Stanley