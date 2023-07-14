Hear SLASH Guest On DEMI LOVATO's 'Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)'

Grammy-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has released "Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)" featuring GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash. The release comes alongside the announcement of her upcoming album "Revamped" featuring rock versions of her hit songs, out September 15.

"Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)" features energetic new vocals and updated production from Warren "Oak" Felder, Keith "Ten4" Sorrells and Alex Nice, turning the iconic hit into an electrifying new smash. Legendary guitarist Slash, often heralded as the greatest guitarist of all time, provides razor-sharp guitar riffs and a high-intensity solo fit for the revamped version of the song. "Sorry Not Sorry" was originally released six years ago as the lead single from Demi's sixth studio album, "Tell Me You Love Me". The song became Demi's fourth top 10 hit and highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since been certified five times platinum. "Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)" follows the release of "Heart Attack (Rock Version)" and "Cool For The Summer (Rock Version)", with much more to come on "Revamped".

With all-new vocals and production, the 10-track album "Revamped" sees Demi reimagine her career-defining songs with a fresh perspective that reflects her current artistic vision. The re-recorded music showcases Demi's artistic growth and versatility, as she seamlessly evolves her songs from pop to rock while maintaining her signature powerhouse vocals. The album is now available to pre-order and pre-save.

Speaking on the new song, Demi said: "Slash is an iconic artist who I've been a fan of for years, it's an absolute honor to have such a legend like him on the rock version of 'Sorry Not Sorry'." Demi continued, "With 'Revamped', I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can't wait for everyone to hear more!"

Demi first performed rock versions of some of the songs featured on "Revamped" on her 2022 "Holy Fvck" tour, which was in support of her album of the same name. Demi's all-female band on the "Holy Fvck" tour also included Nita Strauss, one of rock music's most admired guitarists. The critically acclaimed "Holy Fvck", which featured singles "29", "Substance" and "Skin Of My Teeth", saw Demi return to her rock and pop-punk roots and included features from Yungblud, ROYAL & THE SERPENT and DEAD SARA. The album debuted at No. 1 on three separate Billboard charts: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Alternative Albums, and earned her a 2023 GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Music Artist.

Lovato is a Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate, and New York Times best-selling author. With an audience of over 240 million on social media, Demi has established herself as a global sensation.

With nearly 30 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has captivated audiences with her renowned powerhouse vocals and illustrious songwriting. Demi has released eight studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and four which boast over one billion streams on Spotify. Her most recent album, "Holy Fvck" (2022),is a sonic journey grounded in Demi's rock and pop-punk roots that illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of her life experiences and opened to widespread acclaim from both critics and fans. The album was hailed as "the best we've heard from Lovato to date" (Variety) and was described as "fiery album filled with passion, thoughtful reflection, and a dash of good ol' fashioned rage" (Vogue). The album also marked Demi's eighth consecutive Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 and landed in the Top 5 of the Top Album Sales chart.

Lovato has been honored with numerous awards and accolades over her career, including an MTV Video Music Award, 14 Teen Choice Awards, five People's Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, two Latin American Music Award and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for her services to LGBTQ+ activism. She has also received two Grammy Award nominations, four Billboard Music Awards nominations and three Brit Award nominations for her work. As an advocate, Demi serves as Global Citizen's official ambassador for mental health, with a special focus on vulnerable communities around the world. A native of Dallas, Demi resides in Los Angeles.

Demi Lovato photo credit: Angelo Kritikos