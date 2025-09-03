HEART's ANN WILSON Shares Teaser For Feature-Length Documentary Film 'In My Voice'

Rock icon Ann Wilson, singer-songwriter and founder of HEART, has shared the first teaser for the forthcoming feature documentary "In My Voice". You can now see the 40-second clip below.

Told in Ann's own words, the film traces her extraordinary 75-year journey, from a nomadic childhood to the stages of the world's biggest arenas, and into a bold new creative chapter. With additional commentary from family, friends, artists, bandmates, and industry executives, the documentary focuses on the authenticity of Ann Wilson.

Drawing from a deep personal archive of home movies, photographs, journals, and never-before-seen footage, "In My Voice" offers fans an unprecedented window into Wilson's life and artistry. For the first time, audiences will hear how she found her voice, sustained it across five decades, and allowed it to guide her through fame, adversity, and reinvention.

"This film is my story in my own words, told the way I've always wanted to tell it," says Ann. "It's about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who've been part of it all along."

The documentary is directed by Barbara Hall, a Primetime Emmy-nominated producer and director celebrated for her passion for remarkable human stories and music. With more than 25 years of experience in developing, producing, and directing original programming, Hall has built a career on authentic, immersive storytelling. She has helmed award-winning specials, series, long-form documentary films, concerts, and thematic music documentaries, and is known for securing rare, exclusive rights to bring untold narratives to the screen. A member of the Producers Guild Of America, the Guild Of Music Supervisors and the Documentary Producers Alliance, Hall has also been honored with the 2025 Women In Film/Nashville Alice Award Trailblazer Award.

"What an honor to tell the story of one of our greatest rock music voices of all time," says Hall. "Her voice notwithstanding, her story exceeds a scriptwriter's imagination, and her courage to share her story is inspiring. She is a master of her craft and is not defined by genre or gender."

"In My Voice" promises to be a landmark documentary that brings Ann Wilson's singular journey to the screen with honesty, power, and of course, heart. More details, including release information and exclusive content, will be announced soon.

In July 2024, Ann announced HEART was canceling its tour so that she could undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. In September, Ann returned to her social media channels to share the news that her chemotherapy treatments were complete, and she was ready to tour in 2025.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in the history of rock and roll, Ann is a true icon, known far and wide as lead singer and songwriter of the groundbreaking rock band HEART. Led by Wilson's extraordinary vocal power, HEART has thrilled audiences for five decades, earning sales of more than 35 million and well-deserved induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013. Indeed, as lead singer of the first female-fronted superstar hard rock band, Wilson blazed a trail for generations of women to come, while her songs — including "Barracuda", "Crazy On You", "Straight O" and "Magic Man", to name but a few — have become part of the very fabric of popular culture.

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).