HOLE's 'Live Through This' To Join INTERSCOPE-CAPITOL's Definitive Sound Series

Interscope-Capitol Records' Definitive Sound Series (DSS) has announced HOLE's "Live Through This" as the next release in its acclaimed premium audiophile vinyl series. Available September 24, and now available for pre-order, the limited-edition All-Analog 180g One Step LP marks the first vinyl edition ever mastered from the album's original analog master tapes, which were recently rediscovered by HOLE guitarist Eric Erlandson.

Long believed lost, the original analog masters surfaced after Erlandson revisited a pair of oversized tape reels he had stored for decades.

"I remembered two oversized reels from Bob Ludwig's Gateway Mastering Studios that I had seen in my storage locker," offers Erlandson. "I thought they were digital tapes created as backups. When I found them, I realized they were the actual analog mixes Bob had compiled to master the album. Bingo!"

Mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, the Definitive Sound Series edition of "Live Through This" was sourced from these rediscovered original analog master tapes and pressed on Neotech VR900 D2 180g high-definition vinyl at Record Technology, Inc. Utilizing the audiophile preferred One Step process, which eliminates multiple plating stages, the release presents the album with extraordinary clarity and dynamic range while preserving the intensity of the original recordings.

Limited to 3,000 numbered copies, each Definitive Sound Series edition is housed in a custom-designed slipcase featuring the original album artwork, a premium heavyweight tip-on jacket featuring Erlandson's reflections on the remarkable discovery of the master tapes, and a newly created eight-page booklet. A certificate of authenticity details the mastering, plating, and press chain.

Originally released in 1994, "Live Through This" stands among the defining albums of the alternative rock era. HOLE's second studio album captured the band at the height of its creative powers, producing enduring classics including "Miss World", "Doll Parts", "Violet" and "Jennifer's Body". The album spent more than a year on the Billboard 200, earned platinum certification in the U.S., and has since become one of the most influential rock records of the 1990s.

Upon its release, critics hailed "Live Through This" as a watershed moment in alternative music. Rolling Stone praised its "ferocious intelligence and unforgettable hooks," while Spin called it "a triumph of rage, melody, and vulnerability." Pitchfork has since described the album as "a landmark of '90s rock," citing its enduring influence on generations of alternative artists.

"Live Through This" track listing:

Side A:

01. Violet

02. Miss World

03. Plump

04. Asking For It

05. Jennifer's Body

06. Doll Parts

Side B:

01. Credit In The Straight World

02. Softer, Softest

03. She Walks On Me

04. I Think That I Would Die

05. Gutless

06. Rock Star

Launched in the fall of 2025, the Definitive Sound Series sets the benchmark for modern audiophile vinyl and has quickly earned acclaim from leading audiophile outlets. The Tracking Angle praised the series for "putting you in the room with the music," while Analog Planet highlighted its "remarkable depth and dimensionality." Audiophile Audition called the releases "demonstration-quality pressings," and Sharp Notes hailed the series' meticulous attention to detail from source to presentation.

Previous Definitive Sounds Series (DSS) titles include A PERFECT CIRCLE's "Thirteenth Step", Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On", THE BEACH BOYS' "Pet Sounds", Beck's "Morning Phase", Lionel Richie's "Can't Slow Down", Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song", Dr. Dre's "The Chronic", A PERFECT CIRCLE's "Mer De Noms", R.E.M.'s "Chronic Town / Murmur" (sold-out),and BLINK-182's "Enema Of The State".

All DSS releases are initially exclusive to shop.capitolmusic.com and Interscope.com.