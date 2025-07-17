JIMMY PAGE Unveils 'Nymph', Smaller Version Of His SUNDRAGON Amp

LED ZEPPELIN guitar legend Jimmy Page has unveiled his latest amp model, Nymph, a new, smaller version of the Sundragon amps he originally launched in 2019. It is the latest collaboration between Page, amp builder Mitch Colby and music producer Perry Margouleff.

On Wednesday (July 16),Page took to his social media to write: "I am pleased to announce the launch of the @sundragonamps Nymph.

"Following the success of the original Sundragon and Super Dragon amplifiers, Mitch, Perry and I discussed at great length what we would like to do next. The idea came to us that we should create a new amp that embodies the sonic qualities I cherish in my favourite amplifiers, but in a smaller package. One that would be suitable for playing at home, at levels that wouldn't disturb the neighbours, while retaining the tonal characteristics of the larger amps I love. This would prove to be the greatest challenge Mitch and Perry had faced to date with Sundragon. It was no simple task, as certain elements of larger amplifiers are notoriously difficult to scale down.

"After accomplishing the task at hand, we added one new feature to this amplifier that we hadn't employed previously: a direct post-speaker line output. Put simply, this means the amp can go from your bedroom to Madison Square Garden without missing a beat.

"It was in November of last year that I first saw the prototype. I had just performed [a cover of Link Wray's] 'Rumble' at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame using a Super Dragon, and had returned to the dressing room when Mitch appeared with the prototype Nymph. Despite the excitement and focus that comes with just having played, I was keen to try the amp out with my double-neck Gibson. I put it through its paces, searching for familiar tones with the 6-string neck, and smiled. Then came the ultimate test: would this amp be able to stand up to the challenge of reproducing the increased output of the 12-string guitar? To my amazement, not only did it reproduce the 12-string sounds — it did so with flying colours. I just threw my hands up. I've got to tell you, that amplifier is absolutely extraordinary!"

Margouleff is a guitar player, songwriter, engineer, record producer, car collector and guitar collector with a passion for analog recording. Perry spent a lifetime collecting American-made guitars and recording guitar-based music of all genres. He built a world-class analog recording studio on Long Island's North Shore, Pie Studios, which has been the home to many of the record industry's top musicians, engineers, and producers.

Colby is a guitarist, amp collector, music industry veteran and boutique guitar amp manufacturer. Mitch had a 30-year career at Korg USA. He started out as a product demonstrator and moved through the company eventually becoming executive VP. During much of that time he was closely involved with Marshall as Korg was the U.S. Marshall distributor. In 1992 Korg acquired their U.K. distributor who owned VOX. Mitch was instrumental in bringing VOX back as a serious amp company. He currently manufactures Colby and Park amps. They are all hand wired and built in his workshop in the Bronx, New York. Colby amps are mostly new designs and the Park amps are built exactly like the ones built by Marshall in the 1960s and 1970s.

Head to sundragonamps.com for more information.