JUDAS PRIEST: ROB HALFORD Action Figure Coming Soon From MCFARLANE TOYS

McFarlane Toys has announced a new 6" scale "Music Maniacs" action figure of JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford.

Product features:

* Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure featuring Rob Halford of JUDAS PRIEST likeness

* Designed with up to 12 points of articulation for posing and play

* Accessories include microphone and base

* Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity

* Showcased in "Music Maniacs"-themed window box packaging

The highly detailed statue is available for pre-order at Mcfarlane.com.

Halford is an English singer-songwriter, who is best known as the lead vocalist for the Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band JUDAS PRIEST. He is considered one of the most consistently powerful singers in rock, possessing a wide vocal range, and is particularly known for his trademark high-pitched, operatic, soaring screams. His vocal range currently spans nearly four octaves.

In addition to his work with JUDAS PRIEST, he has been involved with several side projects, including FIGHT, 2WO and HALFORD. He is credited as the first openly gay heavy metal musician, having come out in 1998.

Halford's latest book, "Biblical: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures", arrived in November 2022 via Hachette Books. It was the follow-up to his 2020 autobiography, "Confess".

Three years ago, Halford publicly revealed that he battled prostate cancer during the pandemic. He previously mentioned his cancer battle in the new chapter added to the updated paperback edition of "Confess". In "Confess", Halford revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer after experiencing symptoms for at least a couple of years.

In July 2020, Rob underwent prostatectomy, an operation where the entire prostate gland is removed plus some of the tissue around it, including the seminal vesicles. After more cancer was found last year, he went through radiation treatments in April and May 2021 and eventually got then all-clear in June 2021. He also had an appendectomy after a tumor was discovered on his appendix.