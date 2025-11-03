KERRY KING Is Working On Lyrics For Second Solo Album

In a recent interview with Reigning Phoenix Music's Reigning TV, SLAYER guitarist Kerry King spoke about his plans for a follow-up album to his solo debut, "From Hell I Rise", which came out in May 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it's vague because there's planning, there's a record company's perspective, but we have enough material for the next one already. I just started writing lyrics on it. I sent 'em to [singer Mark Osegueda]. He got the first song the other day. So, as long as I can get off my ass and get some lyrics happening, I would love to record before New Year's and then just give it to the record company and say, 'Whenever you want, there it is.' If it becomes January, February, that's fine too, because I don't think we're gonna be doing any shows. But I wanna keep these guys working because you've gotta keep the train rolling… [Mark] likes the lyrics too." Osegueda concurred, saying: "I do. The lyrics to the new song are vicious."

Joining Kerry in his new band are Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL),guitarist Phil Demmel (MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE),bassist Kyle Sanders (HELLYEAH) and drummer Paul Bostaph (SLAYER).

All material for "From Hell I Rise" was written by the 61-year-old SLAYER guitarist. The LP was recorded in 2023 at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

This past April, King was asked by Igor Miranda of Rolling Stone Brasil if he would like to "maybe explore some different influences, like going a little more into punk rock" on the next album. Kerry said: "I don't know. I think punk was pretty well covered on ['From Hell I Rise'], from 'Everything I Hate About You' to 'Two Fists', two very different punk styles. So it wouldn't surprise me if that shows up 'cause it's part of my history. And I think, overall, my thought would be just make an extension from what 'From Hell I Rise' is, just keep doing [things the same way], see what the next 10 or 12 [songs] sound like."

King also talked about his working relationship with "From Hell I Rise" producer Josh Wilbur, who had previously worked with KORN, LAMB OF GOD, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and BAD RELIGION, among others. He said: "A lot of musicians say he's like the extra person in the band; he was like member number six. And he really was. His skill at the Pro Tools rig — he's so fast. He would get on his computer, and I'm just sitting there with my guitar, trying to figure out how to play something better. And he's just doing [something on] his computer, and he's, like, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam. 'How's this?' I'm, like, 'I don't even know where you are.' He's so fast and so good, I don't know what he did. He would have to show me, and I'm, like, 'Yeah, it sounds great.' But I could not follow what he was doing. His mind is going a million miles an hour, and he definitely became familiar with the songs before we recorded 'em. He came in with suggestions before the last week of rehearsals, and [I] shot most of them down, but we kept one or two. It's, like, I'm open to ideas — usually I've thought of 'em, but he had a couple that I didn't. I'm, like, 'I like that. I can't believe I didn't think of that.' So, yeah, he was very hands-on, very cool guy. I loved working with him and he loved working with us. So we're hoping the windows line up to where we're both free [to make the second album together]."

King kicked off his first-ever headlining tour on January 15, 2025 at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, California. The trek, which featured MUNICIPAL WASTE as special guest and ALIEN WEAPONRY supporting, wrapped at House of Blues in Las Vegas on February 22, 2025.

King authored all the lyrics on "From Hell I Rise", mainly for logistical reasons. "I finished everything before Mark knew he had the gig," he explained. "But that's not to say he will or won't write on record two." Circumstances dictated that King sing on all "From Hell I Rise" demos. "I did scratch vocals on everything," King said, adding, "I'm not a singer. I'm a guitar player. I've got conviction when I sing, but I have no range, and I need some distortion to help me out a little bit. There was always, 'I got this if whatever we're looking for doesn't work.' Luckily, we didn't have to go that route."

Last year, Kerry said that he knew people would compare "From Hell I Rise" to SLAYER. "I'm not afraid of that because I think it stands up to anything we've done in our history, musically, performance-wise," he said. But he was quick to add: "There will be people complaining, 'Why does it sound like SLAYER?' And 'why doesn't it sound more like SLAYER? That's just what people do."

In early May 2024, the KERRY KING band performed its first live show at Reggies in Chicago. In the days following, the band went from playing an intimate venue to performing at the huge U.S. festivals Welcome To Rockville (Florida) and Sonic Temple (Ohio).

KERRY KING launched a European tour on June 3, 2024 — King's 60th birthday – in Tilburg, The Netherlands. The trek combined headline shows in the U.K., The Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Spain but also festival appearances such as Rock Am Ring, Hellfest, Tuska, Download, Sweden Rock Festival and many more.

The SLAYER guitarist's solo band played its first concert as the support act for LAMB OF GOD and MASTODON on July 19, 2024 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas. The six-week "Ashes Of Leviathan" tour wrapped on August 31, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska.