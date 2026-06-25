KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JESSE LEACH Is 'Open' To Focusing On Releasing Singles Going Forward: 'You Have To Move With The Times'

In a new interview with Baby Huey of the 107.7 The Bone radio station, KILLSWITH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach spoke about whether he and his bandmates still like putting out full-length albums or if they are starting to think about maybe focusing on singles going forward. Jesse said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think you have to move with the times. I think the algorithm that digital media is in is now favoring singles. It's now favoring smaller amounts of music. But I think if you have a vision as a band that you wanna just be the kind of band that puts out an album and that's that, go for it. Stick to your guns. But I think we're all really open to whatever works, whatever makes sense. So I wouldn't be surprised if, moving forward, we did change up the format. But the important thing is, does the music speak for itself? Do the lyrics hit? Is it good quality? Is it something that we're proud of? I think that's more important, these days, than what type of a format it is, whether it's an EP or an LP or a single. If it's good, it's good. Who cares? That's how I feel."

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE recently kicked off a U.S. tour with support from MACHINE HEAD, IRON REAGAN and HAVOK.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's latest album, "This Consequence", came out in February 2025 via Metal Blade. "This Consequence" was KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's ninth LP overall, and sixth with Leach, who rejoined the band in 2012.

"This Consequence" arrived alongside a hugely successful winter/spring 2025 tour, yielded a Top 10 single with "I Believe" and landed the band on the covers of Revolver and Outburn.

In the summer of 2025, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE completed the massive "Summer Of Loud" tour, co-headlining alongside BEARTOOTH, I PREVAIL and PARKWAY DRIVE.

Fans got their first taste of "This Consequence" with pulverizing track "Forever Aligned", swiftly followed by "I Believe". More recently, the group shared videos for "Collusion" and "Aftermath".