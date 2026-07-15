KISS Reveals Full 'KISS Kruise: Land-Locked In Vegas' Programming, Including Historic ACE FREHLEY All-Star Tribute

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame legends KISS have revealed the full programming schedule for the second "KISS Kruise: Land-Locked In Vegas", returning November 13-15 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Following the success of last year's fan experience, which drew fans from all 50 states and 32 countries, the 2026 edition delivers more KISS than ever before — and marks the only place fans can see KISS perform live anywhere this year. From morning through late night, the weekend is packed with performances, member appearances, exclusive activities, and indelible moments, including two unmasked KISS sets (one acoustic and one electric) and a historic Ace Frehley all-star tribute. Created once again in partnership with co-producers Pophouse, Vibee and Topeka, the weekend combines world-class live music with the immersive fan experiences that have become a hallmark of "KISS Kruise".

The Ace Frehley all-star tribute will be a one-night-only celebration of the Spaceman and a moment in KISStory. Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer will come together alongside special guest artists to honor Ace Frehley's lasting impact on KISS and rock and roll. Each current member of KISS — Gene, Paul, Tommy and Eric — has personally selected and will individually perform a song as part of the tribute, creating a rare and deeply personal honoring of Ace's legacy. Supported by the Ace Frehley band, the set will feature songs spanning every era of his career and surprises fans must be there to witness.

Stanley said: "Another year of the 'KISS Kruise' experience and the best one yet is on the way. Everything we've learned at sea and on land over the past years is going into making this the ultimate weekend with us. No ship?!? No problem! What's so awesome about 'KISS Kruise: Land-Locked' is that it's a full-scale resort takeover created to give us all 100% of what we've come to love and expect. We can't wait to be back together with the KISS Army and Navy from around the world for more killer performances, incredible artists, events, and exclusive experiences you won't find anywhere else."

In addition to KISS, fans will enjoy performances from NIGHT RANGER, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, SLAUGHTER, FASTER PUSSYCAT, KEEL, ENUFF Z'NUFF and KUARANTINE, plus appearances from the ROCK AND ROLL OVER KISS tribute band, radio host Tommy London and School Of Rock.

Throughout the weekend, fans can expect a packed lineup of programming and immersive resort-wide activations celebrating five decades of KISS history. Highlights include:

* Band meet-and-greets, artist panels including "The Future Of KISS", Q&As with special guests including Kevin Valentine — the drummer on KISS's "Psycho Circus" album

* Bandmember-hosted fan activities including Gene Simmons's Private KISS Collection Show & Tell, Paul Stanley's KISS Cook Off cooking competition, Eric Singer's Kiss Kruiser Drum Off and Q&A, Tommy Thayer's fan-favorite wine tasting and Live Band Karaoke

* Band look-alike contest, KISS Army karaoke, and late-night DJs

* Interactive and replica exhibits, photo moments, and rare museum and archival displays

* Exclusive merchandise, collectible items and a fan-driven Swag Swap

* Theme nights including Album Cover Night, Spaceman Night and Vintage KISS T-Shirt Night, inviting fans to become part of the experience and celebrate the band's enduring visual legacy and cultural impact

The opening celebration on November 12 welcomes fans back together before the weekend officially begins with an exclusive pre-party featuring ENUFF Z'NUFF, the Ace Frehley band performing KISS's legendary "Rock And Roll Over" album, BEASTO BLANCO and more artists to be announced soon.

On sale now, fans can choose from a range of package options, all including access to shows, close-up theater seating, a food-and-beverage voucher to be used in restaurants and bars in the hotel, curated KISS gifts including a special event poster signed by each bandmember, and more. A limited set of packages includes photos with members of KISS.

For more information on ticketing and package options, visit KISSKruiseVegas.com.

Over the years, KISS had hosted 11 branded "kruises" that have departed from Los Angeles, Miami and New Orleans, but for the twelfth installment of the event, KISS announced that the "KISS Army Storms Vegas" event would "transform" into "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" and would be Sin City's Virgin Hotels complex last November. This special KISS Army fan event, co-produced by Pophouse, Topeka and Vibee, celebrated the band's five-decade career and the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army. In addition to KISS "unmasked" performances — the band's first live appearances in two years — the weekend included appearances from QUIET RIOT, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing the music of RATT, Bruce Kulick, Sebastian Bach, BLACK 'N BLUE, KUARANTINE, School Of Rock and more.

Speaking to the audience at Indy KISS Fan Expo in June, Stanley stated about "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas": "So, the funny thing with the KISS Kruise — a couple of things. When we were first approached with the idea of doing a KISS cruise, when we first heard about it, I went, 'Who is gonna go on a KISS cruise?' And we've had people from 33 countries around the world for every time we went out. So it was amazing. But the crazy part about it is that over the years everybody started doing cruises, so we can't get a ship most of the time. So last year we decided, I said, 'Well, let's do a 'KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas'.' So we did that, and it was really fun. Having the band play was amazing and seeing everybody was great. And that was the first one. We'll do it again this coming year. We'll do it in November. And as good as that one was, this one's gonna be so much better, because we learn as we're going. And this next KISS Kruise in Vegas is gonna be awesome. I mean, we can't wait to play, and we can't wait to have the bands we're gonna have and be with you again. So, pack your bags."

The legendary rockers kicked off the 2025 edition of the "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" with an outdoor unplugged performance on November 14, 2025 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. At the beginning of the concert, Stanley asked fans in the audience to lift the electric candles which were handed out to everyone prior to the gig in honor of founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, who died in October 2025 at the age of 74. Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer also played an electric "unmasked" show the same weekend, marking the first time KISS had performed together since retiring from touring in December 2023.

Simmons told Rolling Stone in a November 2023 interview that the second Madison Square Garden "End Of The Road" concert would mark "the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."

Ace co-founded KISS with Paul, Gene and Peter Criss in New York City in 1973. Frehley appeared on KISS's first nine albums, and returned for the band's 1998 reunion album, "Psycho Circus", only to leave again. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of KISS's original lineup in 2014.

Frehley first left KISS in 1982. He rejoined in 1996 and parted ways with the band once again in 2002 after the conclusion of KISS's first "farewell tour." Since his departure, guitarist Tommy Thayer had assumed the role of the Spaceman.