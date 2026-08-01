LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE To Release New Album 'Lay Me Down O Silent Fear' In September

German metal band LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE will release a new album, "Lay Me Down O Silent Fear", on September 25, 2026 through Steamhammer.

Four years have passed since LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE's last full-length album. During this time, they have played well over 100 concerts, including the biggest festivals in Europe, crowned by a European tour supporting their greatest idols, the band PARADISE LOST, in autumn 2025.

When a band has been around for 33 years, they mean business and can look back on an eventful history. With the brilliant chart positions of their previous albums, awards such as "Album Of The Month", sold-out clubs on their tours, festivals and shows in 40 countries to date, and their ever-growing fanbase, LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE have already achieved a great deal. But with their new album, they want more, dream bigger, and continue on their path with unwavering determination. That is the very definition of rock 'n' roll.

What would "Bohemian Rhapsody" sound like if BRING ME THE HORIZON were to cover it? "We don't know, but at least we tried," says Oliver Nikolas Schmid with a grin, and the opening track "Days Of Doom" answers the question immediately, leaving no doubt: exactly like that! The song charges across a "Mad Max"-like wasteland like a herd of wild horses.

Never before have gothic and metalcore been as close as they are in the song "Faceless". Rarely has a ballad been as captivating and multifaceted as "Veil XV", and it is not often that a goth rock hit like "Nevermore" stands side by side with the almost SLIPKNOT-like "Sinful Desire". Whether it is the ultra-catchy "Arcane Promises", reminiscent of the great old SENTENCED days, the tête-à-tête between ARCH ENEMY and HIM on "O Silent Fear" or "Heart I Will Break You, Before You Break Me", which feels as though ANATHEMA had suddenly invited Glenn Danzig to take over the microphone, LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE consistently demonstrate their unique talent for profound and exciting songwriting.

No matter which song you choose, the band members have finally emerged from their protective gothic cocoon and present the most spectacular album in their history. Every note reveals a band that refuses to choose between gothic, heavy metal, brutality, darkness, modernity, or old school — simply because there is no reason to.

The debut single "O Silent Fear" became a blend of AMORPHIS, ARCH ENEMY and HIM. If someone had told the band such a song existed, they would have wanted to hear it immediately. So for everyone out there who feels the same: now you finally can.

"Lay Me Down O Silent Fear" track listing:

01. Days Of Doom

02. Nevermore

03. Heart I Will Break You Before You Break Me

04. O Silent Fear

05. Agony (In Dread And Dust)

06. Faceless

07. Arcane Promises

08. A Sinful Desire

09. Veil XV

10. At The End Of A Dream Lies The Hope You Once Killed

Photo by Mick Figura