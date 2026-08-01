ELEINE Shares 'Watch As We Rise' Single From Upcoming 'The Water Taste Of Blood' Album

Swedish metallers ELEINE have released a new single and music video, "Watch As We Rise". The track is taken from the band's fifth studio album, "The Water Taste Of Blood", which will be made available on December 4 independently on ELEINE's own label Algoth Records, distributed globally by Sound Pollution.

Where the first track "Empire Of Lies" exposed the deception, followed by "We March" that carried us through it, "Watch As We Rise" is the reckoning and the soundtrack of that empire coming down. The third single from the upcoming record is the heaviest yet. Built on chugging, in-your-face riffs and vocals that refuse to back down, this new track is about standing back up mid-swing and burning the whole thing to the ground.

ELEINE comments: "This is our song of reclaiming control of your own life.

"We've been through so much shit the past years. Buried under one pile after the other. 'Watch As We Rise' is a releasing song that fills you with power and determination through heavy chugging and in your face vocals."

Starting this October, ELEINE's biggest headline tour to date takes the band through Europe, encompassing more than 30 shows in 12 countries, before ELEINE returns home to Sweden for an exclusive "The Water Taste Of Blood" album-release show in Lund on December 5.

What began in southern Sweden has grown into a loyal global community united by music, perseverance, and the refusal to give up. Led by vocalist Madeleine Liljestam and guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg, ELEINE have spent recent years building one of metal's most dedicated fan communities through acclaimed releases, including a #1 album on the Swedish sales charts, successful headline tours, and a direct connection with their audience that extends far beyond the stage.

Along the way, the band has shared stages with ARCH ENEMY, KAMELOT, PAIN, SONATA ARCTICA and W.A.S.P., while steadily building a headline presence of their own. Their 2024 European headline tour sold out multiple dates and led directly to a second headline run in spring 2025. Today, ELEINE connect with nearly 700,000 followers across their social and streaming platforms, while their music videos have surpassed 60 million views on YouTube. Now with ELEINE's new album "The Water Taste of Blood" arriving December 4, 2026, and their most extensive European headline tour on the way, ELEINE are ready to be heard on the biggest stage of their career and continue to expand the world they have built together with the Legion, their fans, who have grown alongside them and who have become the heart of the band.

ELEINE 2026 tour dates:

Oct. 08 - DE Hamburg - Logo

Oct. 09 - DE Dortmund - Junkyard

Oct. 10 - NL Hoogeveen - Podium

Oct. 11 - BE Kortrijk - DVG Club

Oct. 13 - UK London - The Underworld

Oct. 14 - UK Southampton - The Brook

Oct. 15 - UK Manchester - Rebellion

Oct. 16 - UK Glasgow - Slay

Oct. 17 - UK Nottingham - Saltbox

Oct. 18 - UK Birmingham - O2 Institute 2

Oct. 19 - FR Paris - Backstage By The Mill

Oct. 22 - ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz 3

Oct. 23 - FR Marseille - Molotov

Oct. 24 - CH Monthey - Pont Rouge

Oct. 25 - CH Lucerne - Sedel

Oct. 26 - IT Milan - Slaughter Club

Oct. 27 - DE Munich - Feierwerk

Oct. 29 - DE Trier - Mergener Hof

Oct. 30 - AT Salzburg - Rockhouse

Nov. 01 - CZ Zlín - Masters Of Rock Café

Nov. 03 - PL Warsaw - Hydrozagadka

Nov. 04 - PL Krakow - Zaścianek

Nov. 05 - PL Poznan - 2Progi

Nov. 06 - DE Berlin - Cassiopeia

Nov. 07 - DE Hanover - Café Glocksee

Nov. 08 - DE Leipzig - Hellraiser

Nov. 09 - DK Aarhus - VoxHall

Nov. 10 - DK Copenhagen - Stengade

Nov. 11 - SE Stockholm - Kollektivet Livet

Nov. 12 - SE Gothenburg - Valand

Dec. 05 - SE Lund - Mejeriet (exclusive album-release show)

Photo by unholypix