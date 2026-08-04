LINKIN PARK Announces 'Unshatter' Documentary, Companion Live Album

A new LINKIN PARK documentary, "Unshatter", will open in theaters on September 30. The film focuses on LINKIN PARK's 2024 return, seven years after the death of the group's singer Chester Bennington. This movie captures the years that followed Bennington's 2017 death and how the band reformed with DEAD SARA's Emily Armstrong on vocals and Colin Brittain, a songwriter and producer for G FLIP, ILLENIUM and ONE OK ROCK, on drums. Joseph Hahn, LINKIN PARK DJ and creative director, helmed the film, which features behind-the-scenes footage, archival clips and recent performances.

Tickets go on sale on August 13.

"'Unshatter' follows a very particular moment in LINKIN PARK's history and documents a path through loss, uncertainty, friendship, and reinvention," Hahn said in a statement.

"I hope longtime fans see parts of our journey they’ve never seen before, and I hope people who are just discovering our music come away with a better understanding of how we got here. But even beyond LINKIN PARK, I hope people connect with it as a story about relationships, resilience, and what it really takes to move forward when you don't have all the answers."

After a seven-year hiatus following the devastating loss of their beloved bandmate Chester Bennington, LINKIN PARK's remaining members struggled to find their way forward. Their shared history and enduring friendship, combined with the fresh perspective of two new band members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain spark a renewed creative energy that leads them on a transformative journey of artistic reinvention.

Following the band from intimate 2022 studio sessions through their explosive "From Zero" album release and concert in São Paulo, the film "Unshatter" weaves together rare vault footage, electrifying performances from sold-out shows, and candid interviews with band members and fans — capturing the raw, honest story of what it means to start over.

The accompanying "Unshatter Film Soundtrack (Live in São Paulo)" features transcendent performances of songs spanning their entire career, including exclusive recordings not experienced in the film.

You can preview the film via the live performance of "Somewhere I Belong" below.

LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda told BBC News about the decision to release "Unshatter": "Even before Chester passed away, it was kind of Joe being a filmmaker. He always wanted to do something that kind of explained our universe to people. And then after Chester passed, everything was just, like… We didn't even think we had a band anymore, so everything just kind of went away. And as things started to come back together, and we met Colin, and we met Emily, and we started to make music and the album became a reality, we were filming things. And eventually, we realized that not only do a lot of people not understand the band's culture — not us, just us, but the community around LINKIN PARK. But they and the people inside that bubble and the people outside, they wanna know, like, how did you pick up the pieces after this tragedy and losing your friend and co-founder of this thing that we spent 20 years with? How do you go from that to Wembley? How do you go from that to… Our ['From Zero'] album-launch show was in São Paulo. It was one of the most celebratory, emotional moments of our lives. So, thankfully, we had the good sense to have some cameras rolling during the whole time."

Regarding what fans can expect from "Unshatter", Shinoda said: "Don't think reality TV. It's literally our friend Mark [who did most of the filming]. It's one guy. We hang out with him all the time. So we had Mark there, and we were just recording things and filming things just so we had it, and that became 'Unshatter'. And so more info will come out soon, but we're very excited about it. I'm really proud of Joe, and I think it kind of tells the story of the past — I don't know — three, four years or so pretty well."

LINKIN PARK introduced its new lineup during a September 2024 live performance event, with Armstrong and Brittain joining Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Hahn. LINKIN PARK also released a new single, "The Emptiness Machine", and announced "From Zero".

"From Zero" featured the No. 1 single "The Emptiness Machine" and propelled LINKIN PARK to be the only rock band in 2024 to exceed two billion streams. "From Zero (Deluxe Edition)" was released in May 2025.

Delson contributed to "From Zero", but hasn't been part of LINKIN PARK's live shows in support of the LP. The live guitar position has instead been filled by Alex Feder.

Photo credit: James Minchin III (courtesy of Warner Records)