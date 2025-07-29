LORD OF THE LOST And WITHIN TEMPTATION Release Music Video For Collaborative New Single 'Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness'

After releasing their emotionally powerful single "Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness" last week, LORD OF THE LOST and WITHIN TEMPTATION now follow up with the official music video today. "Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness" is the latest single from LORD OF THE LOST's upcoming studio album, "Opvs Noir Vol. 1", set for release on August 8 via Napalm Records.

Together, LORD OF THE LOST and WITHIN TEMPTATION have created a song that unites the complementary voices of WITHIN TEMPTATION's Sharon Den Adel and LORD OF THE LOST's Chris Harms in perfect symbiosis. The track impressively expands the rich diversity of LORD OF THE LOST's ever-growing sonic landscape — a testament to their ability to continuously discover new shades within their darkly colorful spectrum, to embrace new perspectives, and to remain true to their roots.

Harms comments: "Shortly after playing the final show of IRON MAIDEN's 2022 tour together with WITHIN TEMPTATION, the idea for 'Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness' was born – an attempt to create a hybrid song between WITHIN TEMPTATION and LORD OF THE LOST, and ultimately a duet for Sharon and me. The fact that it actually came to life is a dream come true, because a duet with Sharon has been — no, had been — at the top of my bucket list for over a decade!"

Following the era-defining success of their No. 1 album "Blood & Glitter" (official German album chart) and their celebrated appearance in the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, LORD OF THE LOST continue to push boundaries with unmatchable versatility — "Opvs Noir Vol. 1" is the first album of an exciting album trilogy. So what is the essence of LORD OF THE LOST in 2025? That is one of the questions "Opvs Noir Vol. 1" fearlessly begins to answer. Once again, the band proves not only musical excellence but also masterful craftsmanship: produced by Chris Harms, recorded, mixed, and mastered at the legendary Chameleon Studios in Hamburg, the 11 tracks hit with a force and brilliance that immediately transport us into a dark-yet-colorful ballroom. From there, the tone is set: darkwave metal on an amphitheater scale.

Harms states about the album: "Darkness, melancholy, loneliness — all words that often have negative connotations, that we may associate with danger, sadness and loss, and not without reason. But darkness can also be security, melancholy the warm and sentimental feeling of our memories, and loneliness becomes necessary silence, peace and inner contemplation. 'Opvs Noir' is a travel guide, or perhaps also a travelogue, through the dark sides of our inner world, which so often move precisely in the area of tension between what we emotionally categorize as positive or negative. And with 'Vol. 1', all of this is just the beginning of this three-part journey..."

"Opvs Noir Vol. 1" track listing:

01. Bazaar Bizarre

02. My Sanctuary

03. Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness (& Within Temptation)

04. I Will Die In It

05. Moonstruck (& Stimmgewalt)

06. Damage (feat. Whiplasher Bernadotte)

07. Ghosts (feat. Tina Guo)

08. Lords Of Fyre (& Feuerschwanz)

09. The Things We Do For Love

10. The Sadness In Everything (feat. Anna Maria Rose)

11. Dreams Are Never Alone

"Opvs Noir" is not only a musically exciting step but also a bold one! This becomes clear when looking at LORD OF THE LOST's immediate past: support for IRON MAIDEN on two European tours, followed by their first North American shows in over a decade, sold-out headlining tours, participation in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, a No. 1 chart entry in Germany with the previous album "Blood & Glitter", celebrated performances at the biggest festivals worldwide — they even had the honor of meeting King Charles in person. Hand on heart: How easy would it have been to keep riding this wave of success just a little longer? But that's not how LORD OF THE LOST operates — the only constant remains change.

LORD OF THE LOST will embark on the "Dark Winter" North American tour in January/February 2026. Co-headlining the trek will be THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE, with WEDNESDAY 13 serving as the special guest.

Photo credit: VD Picture + Tim Tronckoe