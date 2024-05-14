MARK TREMONTI Announces December 2024 Solo Tour Dates

Mark Tremonti, Grammy Award-winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of hard rock bands CREED, ALTER BRIDGE and TREMONTI, has announced his next batch of solo headline dates in support of his recent releases "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" and "Christmas Classics New & Old". Mark will be joined by members of Frank Sinatra's touring band who have become the backbone musicians on both of these recordings. The dates will kick off after Mark finishes his successful tour with the reunited CREED that will have him on the road throughout the summer and most of the fall. The abbreviated headline tour will make five stops: two in Florida, two in New Jersey and one in New York. Mark has been committed to his work with the Down syndrome community in honor of his daughter Stella and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and Mark's organization Take A Chance For Charity. More information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found at tremontisingssinatra.com.

Mark Tremonti solo headline dates:

Dec. 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

Dec. 14 - Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

Dec. 19 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

Dec. 20 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Dec. 21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Music Box at the Borgata

In May 2022, Tremonti released a collection of Sinatra covers to support NDSS (National Down Syndrome Society). "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" was made available as part of a new charity initiative created by Tremonti called Take A Chance For Charity. Proceeds from the album go to support NDSS and the work they do to advocate for and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Mark and his family were blessed to welcome their first daughter Stella in March 2021 — who was born with Down syndrome — and the idea for the project was born.

In an interview with Guitar Interactive at last year's Download festival in the United Kingdom, Tremonti stated about "Tremonti Sings Sinatra": "The Sinatra record was probably one of the most satisfying records I've ever done. We've raised over a million dollars with it. I've gotten to see firsthand what it does. And I actually love it. Every show is raising further money for the charity. I'm trying to get other artists to do something similar to keep on raising funds."

When "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" was first announced, Tremonti said in a statement: "For years, I've loved singing along to Frank's songs. One night, I found an old video of him performing 'The Song Is You' from 1944. It made me want to dive into his vocal approach. I was all in and I wanted to do something with it. When we found out about our daughter Stella's Down syndrome diagnosis, the stars aligned. My obsession with Sinatra had its reason. Frank Sinatra raised more than a billion dollars for charity and that is a fact I wish the public the public knew more about. Beneath his cool and calm persona, he had a big heart. Doing this charity in his name was another way the stars had aligned. I decided to do this record to raise funds for families and individuals with Down syndrome. This project is the start of a new purpose that I will have for the rest of my life."

Tremonti came together with surviving members of Frank Sinatra's orchestra, creating new takes on some of the classics and some deeper cuts from Frank's catalog. From the opening horns and piano of "I've Got You Under My Skin" to final vocal outro of "All Or Nothing At All", Tremonti showcases the signature vocal approach and exemplary musicianship that made Sinatra's work timeless. To see his vision through, Mark reached out to Sinatra's musical director Mike Smith who collected as many remaining members as possible of Frank's touring band to record the music for "Tremonti Sings Sinatra". Popular standards like "I've Got The World On A String", "My Way" and "That's Life" find new life in the hands of these incredible musicians. Tremonti — known for his guitar work that has won him countless accolades — leaves the instrument behind and just sings on the 14-track album. The artwork on the album cover is an original painting that Tremonti created especially for this project.

Tremonti's first-ever Christmas album, "Christmas Classics New & Old", was made available last October. "Christmas Classics New & Old" is Mark's interpretation of nine holiday classics and one original penned song from the acclaimed songwriter himself. After the success of his interpretation of songs Frank Sinatra made famous on his album "Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra", Mark decided to partner up with the orchestra from that album to work on the holiday album.