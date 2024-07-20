MASTODON Is Working On 'Two Different Projects'

In a new interview with Chuck Armstrong of Loudwire Nights, MASTODON drummer Brann Dailor was asked what is next for him and his bandmates after the completion of their just-launched "Ashes Of Leviathan" North American co-headlining tour with LAMB OF GOD. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Riffs. Drum beats and riffs. I can't really divulge too much. It's a hush-hush operation, very top secret.. I don't wanna spoil it.

"There's lots of music, that's all I can say," he continued. "There's tons of music. We've been writing pretty much this whole time that we've been off since we got home from South America [in November 2023]. And after we got home from South America with GOJIRA, we opened Christmas presents and then, since like February or so, we've just been working hard making two different projects — not a double album, but two different projects. So that's the nugget I can share with you. Whatever those projects are, nobody knows. But there's riffs involved. Some of the riffs are, like, really heavy and tasty and I really like 'em. I'm the metalhead in the band, so when we get some real heavy stuff, I'm, like, 'Oh, yeah, I like that. It's cool.'"

MASTODON played a "secret" concert under the BIG HAIRY ELEPHANT banner Tuesday night (July 16) at Star Bar in Atlanta, Georgia. The show served as a warm-up gig for "Ashes Of Leviathan" which kicked off Friday (July 19) in Grand Prairie, Texas. The trek finds the two iconic bands join forces to celebrate the 20th anniversary of two seminal releases: LAMB OF GOD's biggest-selling album "Ashes Of The Wake" and MASTODON's acclaimed sophomore album "Leviathan", which were both released on August 31, 2004. Both bands are performing their respective albums in full. Special guests KERRY KING and MALEVOLENCE are supporting throughout the tour, with UNEARTH on select dates.

The "Ashes Of Leviathan" North American arena and amphitheater run will take MASTODON and LAMB OF GOD through the U.S. and Canada, culminating on the exact 20th anniversary of each album on August 31 in Omaha, Nebraska at the Astro Amphitheater. The tour will notably make stops at iconic venues such as Denver, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Los Angeles, California's Kia Forum. See below for full tour routing.

In addition, both bands will be supporting a charity of their choice throughout the tour, and fans will have the opportunity to opt-in to donate at check out when buying their tickets.

MASTODON will support the Hirshberg Foundation For Pancreatic Cancer Research. After their manager Nick John tragically passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2018, MASTODON partnered with the organization and has raised nearly $60,000 to fight the disease and support researchers and patients around the globe. The Hirshberg Foundation For Pancreatic Cancer Research is focused on finding a cure for pancreatic cancer, and empowering patients and families whose lives are touched by this disease. Founded in 1997, the Hirshberg Foundation funds groundbreaking scientific research, provides patient education and support, and sustains hope that this cancer will be eradicated once and for all.

"Leviathan", released on Relapse Records, was MASTODON's first concept album, loosely based on the 1851 novel "Moby-Dick" by Herman Melville. Three magazines named the LP "Album Of The Year" in 2004: Revolver, Kerrang! and Terrorizer. In 2009 and 2015, MetalSucks named "Leviathan" the best metal album of the 21st century. "Leviathan" was also released with an audio DVD in a limited-edition set with a black-and-gold slipcase.

MASTODON's latest studio album, "Hushed And Grim", a double LP recorded at the band's Atlanta studio, West End Sound, was produced by David Bottrill (TOOL, RUSH, MUSE, PETER GABRIEL). This album, their most expansive song-cycle to date, features 15 distinct tracks and achieved their third consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart. "Hushed And Grim" also earned them a Grammy Award nomination for the track "Pushing The Tides". Additionally, the album's single "Teardrinker" secured a top 10 position on the rock radio charts, a further testament to the band's widespread acclaim.