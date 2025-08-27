MIKE TRAMP: 'There Won't Be Any Album Released With New Music Under The Name WHITE LION'

Founding WHITE LION singer Mike Tramp will release "Songs Of White Lion - Vol. III", the third album in a series where he reinterprets songs from his former band WHITE LION, on September 19 via Frontiers Music Srl. As was the case with "Songs Of White Lion - Vol. I" and "Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II" once again sees Tramp accompanied by his current solo band.

Asked in a new interview with the Thunder Underground podcast if there are any plans for him to release another studio album of all-new material, Mike said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, well, of course, it's a natural and a great question. I already have sort of… I mean, listen, I don't sit and write every day and I'm not in my studio every day and things like that — I definitely need breaks away from it — but over the last couple years while we were doing the volume one through three, I've completed a new Mike Tramp solo album. When that is coming out and how it's coming out, that's probably more the bigger question of how one releases an album today."

Mike went on to say that his record company has offered to release a new "hard rock" solo album from him, but he admitted that "that's a whole different can of worms because to write a new hard rock album, knowing that you're not going to play the songs live because you are touring as WHITE LION, you have to make that decision. What is the point? What is the point? Because I haven't written a hard rock album since 2009, and my heart isn't there. Going out and playing the WHITE LION songs is one thing, but as an artist, I'm not diehard hard rock. I have my classic albums that I listen to once in a while and that I grew up with, but to sit down and write 'Fight To Survive' at age 65…

"I have a few things in my mind that it might actually have to be maybe a little bit more of a project," Tramp explained. "It could be a concept album where the stories may be told through hard rock songs. But just to sit down and say, 'This is the new Mike Tramp hard rock album,' and that I truly believe in it, might not be something that I can do. And I will definitely bring in a few of my comrades out there in the world that I feel that I would wanna write this with. Because when I write my solo albums, it is the true style of Mike Tramp. I'm not the one who wrote the guitar riffs in WHITE LION. So it's a whole different can of worms. But it's all on the desktop. There's a lot of sticky notes on the refrigerator. [Laughs]"

When the interviewer noted that the record company would probably want a Mike Tramp hard rock album to be in the style of WHITE LION", Tramp concurred. "Yeah, they would want it for what they think is their audience," he said. "Of course, the albums would have to be released under 'Mike Tramp'. One thing is that I play live shows under WHITE LION. There won't be any album released with new music under the name WHITE LION."

Earlier this month, Mike was asked by Stefan Nilsson of Roppongi Rocks if he has any plans to release new music under the MIKE TRAMP'S WHITE LION banner. He responded: "Well, you're obviously not the first one who has [asked about] that. The difficult part is, and we all know that from all our favorite bands, what do they play live? The greatest hits — all the big songs. And it's just the thing — I mean, how is MIKE TRAMP'S WHITE LION going to sound? And MIKE TRAMP'S WHITE LION on stage is going to play songs from the four [WHITE LION] albums. We're not gonna say 'we're gonna play a new song' because that new song, it cannot be represented by the name. WHITE LION are the four albums. So, you know what? It would have to be a completely different project under another name. And I'm highlighting the word 'project', because it's not going to be a band. We're not gonna be able to tour under a new name when I can't go on stage without the WHITE LION name… And the money is also not big enough."

In a separate interview with Dawn Osborne of TotalRock, Tramp was asked if "Songs Of White Lion - Vol. III" is the final album in the series. Tramp responded: "I think when the first one came out, I was still very unsure about really what it was I was doing. To be honest, I think that I somehow both pushed myself into it and felt somehow obligated that since I couldn't go anywhere, regardless of if I showed up on stage with an acoustic guitar or two monkeys, they still will put WHITE LION on the poster. And so I had to find a way to deal with that. And I was speaking with Marcus [Nand], which now does the fine guitar work, and I had asked him if this was possible to sort of [put together] a refurbished version of the classic WHITE LION songs that sounds like how I sound today but at the same time is as close to the original as possible. So when we had done the first one, the first thing any interviewer did was, [they asked] will there be a number two? And, obviously, I started thinking about that. And as we got into number two, I knew there was gonna be a number three."

Asked if he has now re-recorded all the WHITE LION songs or if there are still some that he left out, Mike said: "No. No. And I really had hoped that I wouldn't get confronted with this, because somebody actually spoke to me the other day. He says, 'You know what? I know you you're talking about the completion of the trilogy.' He says, 'I think you [should] just record all the songs so that all the songs have been re-recorded and then that's that.' And I started thinking, 'Wow, okay.'"

Tramp continued: "It's sort of an easy thing to take on because most of the work is already there. Now jumping aside, doing the number three, we went in to do that album completely different than we did the first one. And had I known that we were going to do all three, I wouldn't have made the first one being like a 'greatest hits'. I would've balanced it. I wouldn't have put 'Tell Me', 'Wait' and 'Little Fighter', the big WHITE LION songs, on one album; I would've spread them out. Now as we're doing volume three, a lot of people have already said, when they hear this, this feels like a fresh new album. It's very heavy, it's the dark songs, et cetera, et cetera, and it doesn't just feel like you've just gone in there… Because there's a lot of songs that might not have been the familiar songs with the sort of average rock fan, the WHITE LION fan that knows the three songs. But for those who know the darker tracks from 'Fight To Survive' and 'Big Game' and things like that, this is an album that I really, really actually enjoy myself listening to."

In July, Tramp spoke about how this series of recordings came together, stating in a press release: "For me, the point of re-recording the old classic WHITE LION songs was all about letting the audience know how the band would sound if they come to see us live. Bringing the sound up today and away from a world no more.

"When I started with 'Vol. I', I must admit, I never thought I'd do 'Vol. II' and now 'Vol. III'," he continued. "But having done it all now, makes all the more sense to me. If I have to be active playing WHITE LION in 2025 and onward, there's got to be a natural progression in every way. That is exactly what this trilogy is all about."

In this final installment, Tramp revisits and reimagines ten more essential songs from the WHITE LION catalog, bringing them back to life with the passion, perspective, and authenticity that only decades of experience can deliver.

Once again backed by his trusted bandmates — Marcus Nand (guitar),Claus Langeskov (bass) and Morten Hellborn (drums) — Tramp offers fresh but respectful renditions of these classic tracks, capturing their spirit while elevating them with a more refined, seasoned sound.

"Songs Of White Lion - Vol. III" track listing:

01. Dirty Woman

02. Warsong

03. Fight To Survive

04. She's Got Everything

05. In The City

06. If My Mind Is Evil

07. Cherokee

08. All Burn In Hell

09. Don't Say It's Over

10. Radar Love

When "Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II" was first announced last year, Tramp said in a statement: "Would Leonardo Da Vinci have re-painted 'Mona Lisa', if he had gotten a second chance? That we will never know, but I can say for sure, that I am beyond thrilled to have gotten a second chance to re-record and sing the songs I wrote between 1983 - 1990. Today I have such a better understanding of how I want to express the songs in my voice than I had when I was in my 20s, it's just a fact, and I've grabbed the chance. 'Songs Of White Lion' is a whole new chapter. [As a] matter of fact, it is current."

Tramp spent most of 2024 and the first half of 2025 touring the U.S. and Europe with his band MIKE TRAMP'S WHITE LION, which doesn't included any other members of the original WHITE LION group.

Back in 2019, Tramp revealed in an interview that he had apologized to guitarist Vito Bratta for trying to resurrect his former band without his onetime songwriting partner and bandmate.

The Danish-born singer hasn't played with Bratta since WHITE LION performed its last concert in Boston in September 1991.

In the 34 years since WHITE LION broke up, Bratta's public profile has been virtually nonexistent, while Tramp has remained active, recording and touring as a solo artist and with the bands FREAK OF NATURE, THE ROCK 'N' ROLL CIRCUZ and, more recently, BAND OF BROTHERS. Tramp also attempted to revive WHITE LION with the 2008 album "Return Of The Pride", featuring new members. Two years later, Tramp ceded ownership of the name WHITE LION to Bratta in an out-of-court settlement.

Mainly active in the 1980s and early 1990s, WHITE LION released its debut album, "Fight To Survive", in 1985. The band had its breakthrough with the double-platinum-selling "Pride" album, which produced two Top 10 hits: "Wait" and "When The Children Cry". The band continued its success with the third album, "Big Game", which achieved gold status.

By the time WHITE LION released its final album, 1991's "Mane Attraction", alternative rock was in the ascendancy, leading to a swift decline of the so-called "hair metal" scene in terms of sales, popularity, radio play, and most importantly, relevance.

Mike released "Songs Of White Lion", in April 2023 via Frontiers Music Srl. "Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II" followed in August 2024.

Photo credit: Michael Anthony