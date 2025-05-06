MUDVAYNE Announces 'L.D. 50' 25th-Anniversary Tour With STATIC-X And VENDED

MUDVAYNE will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's debut album, "L.D. 50", on a U.S. tour in late summer and early fall. Support on the trek will come from STATIC-X and VENDED.

Released in 2000 via Epic, "L.D. 50" produced three singles — Dig", "Death Blooms" and "Nothing To Gein". "L.D. 50" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and No. 85 on the Billboard 200. It was certified gold by the RIAA for shipment in excess of half a million copies in the U.S. alone.

STATIC-X is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut album, "Wisconsin Death Trip". Released on March 23, 1999 via Warner, the LP peaked at No. 107 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, and was certified platinum by the RIAA in 2001. Three singles were released from the album: "Push It", "I'm With Stupid" and "Bled For Days".

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, May 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, May 8 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code " BB25" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

MUDVAYNE's "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour dates:

Sep. 11 - Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino - Back Waters Stage ^

Sep. 13 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall *

Sep. 14 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

Sep. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom ^

Sep. 17 - Youngstown, OH @ The Covelli Centre ^

Sep. 19 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Sep. 20 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory *

Sep. 21 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha ^

Sep. 23 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^

Sep. 24 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center *

Sep. 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^

Sep. 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^

Sep. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

Sep. 30 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^

Oct. 01 - Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater ^ Oct. 03 - Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre Oct. 05 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

Oct. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center ^

Oct. 09 - Tulsa, OK @ The Tulsa Theater *

Oct. 11 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ^

Oct. 12 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^

Oct. 13 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

Oct. 16 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater ^

Oct. 18 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

Oct. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

Oct. 21 - Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater *

Oct. 22 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome ^

Oct. 24 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater ^

Oct. 25 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

Oct. 26 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

^ With STATIC-X and VENDED

* With VENDED

MUDVAYNE formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums ("L.D. 50", "The End Of All Things To Come", "Lost And Found"). The band is known for its sonic experimentation, innovative album art, face and body paint, masks and uniforms.

MUDVAYNE frontman Chad Gray spent 15 years fronting HELLYEAH, which released its sixth studio album, "Welcome Home", in September 2019 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc marked the group's final effort with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away seven years ago.

MUDVAYNE did not tour behind its fifth album, which was barely promoted and sold weakly upon release.

The reunited metallers haven't put out any new material since 2009, which means more than a decade and a half has gone by without a single fresh MUDVAYNE song.

MUDVAYNE completed its first headlining tour in over 14 years, "The Psychotherapy Sessions", in the summer of 2023. Support on the 26-city trek, which was produced by Live Nation, came from COAL CHAMBER, along with GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

Previously, MUDVAYNE made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the "Freaks On Parade" tour co-headlined with ROB ZOMBIE. The 2023 tour, however, marked MUDVAYNE's first headlining endeavor since 2009.

Gray told The Oakland Press that his "main motivation for putting [MUDVAYNE] back together and coming back was our fans", including those who discovered the band during its absence. "There's so many younger kids that are coming up and coming into our world, the metal world, and they're learning about MUDVAYNE," he said. "So you have this, like, the ground's kind of rumbling and it goes out and touches more and more people, but we weren't out there to scratch that itch. You still have your actual fan base but you're accumulating new people. So when we came back it was very exciting for us. It was about our fans and giving those new fans the experience."