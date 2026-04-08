NELSON Signs With FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of legendary melodic rock duo NELSON to the label's roster. The band, led by master songwriting twin brothers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, will also appear at the upcoming Frontiers Rock Festival on Sunday, May 3, 2026, further strengthening their renewed partnership with the label.

The band comments: "We're honored to rejoin the Frontiers family. NELSON's now-classic 'Lightning Strikes Twice' was the first release for Frontiers in America when the label opened up their U.S. office years ago, and as such, we've always felt like a valued part of the team. NELSON is and has always been truly unique, and our family at Frontiers has always valued that, as well as our exhaustive process to write, record, and produce world-class albums that endure the test of time.

"We're honored to reconnect with a roster that celebrates melodic rock music with such passion," NELSON adds. "We can't wait to share what we've been working on and to deepen our connection with our fans around the world. Be warned: the new NELSON record is amazing."

Mario De Riso, A&R and business affairs VP at Frontiers, shares: "It is an absolute thrill to have NELSON back to the Frontiers roster. Matthew and Gunnar have a very special place in the history of melodic rock, and their talent, identity, and consistency as artists continue to shine. Their music represents the kind of quality, emotion, and craftsmanship we deeply believe in. We look forward to sharing this new music with their loyal fans and with a new generation of listeners."

Matthew and Gunnar Nelson have built a career that truly stands the test of time. Rising to global prominence in the early 1990s with NELSON's multi-platinum debut "After The Rain", the twins topped the Billboard Hot 100 with "(Can't Live Without Your) Love And Affection", earning a place in the Guinness Book Of World Records. With seven Top 40 singles, five No. 1 MTV videos, and over 6.5 million albums sold worldwide, NELSON became a defining force of their time.

Deeply rooted in one of America's most storied entertainment families, Matthew and Gunnar bring a rare perspective to longevity in music. Their grandparents, Ozzie and Harriet, made television history with "The Adventures Of Ozzie And Harriet", while Ozzie also pioneered early music-video concepts long before MTV. Their father, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Ricky Nelson, sold over 200 million records and helped found the country rock genre. Carrying this legacy forward, the twins have consistently evolved and continue to connect with audiences across generations through authenticity, craftsmanship, and heart.

Beyond music, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson have also become best-selling authors with their book "What Happened To Your Hair?", adding another dimension to their creative journey.

Today, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson continue to explore fresh creative territory, carrying forward their unmistakable melodic sensibility and soaring sibling harmonies. With a career defined by reinvention and longevity, NELSON remains a vital presence on the rock scene.

Photo credit: Kristin Barlow